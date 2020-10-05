If you have ever experienced the 'Curio Touch', then you are among the privileged who seek after exclusivity, unique unwinding and comfort at its best.

Moreover, the Curio Collection by Hilton is unique in the sense that there are a few of the rare offering; about 90 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts across the world.

Luckily, this upper-upscale Hilton's offering has been closer to guests than ever with the berthing of Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton on October 5, 2018.

Rightly located at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos, the hotel, which is the first branded hotel to open at the airport and the fist Curio hotel in Africa, is a big boost to quality hospitality offering in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

However, two years down the line, the high profile guests, who have stayed in the boutique hotel, used its world-class amenities or enjoyed the super convenience of the inbuilt immigration facilities, will testify to the best exclusive offering ever experienced in Africa.

Despite the two years of successful operation, the hotel, according to the management, is just starting in delivering quality offerings to its discerning guests.

Of course, Peter Idoko, general manager of the hotel, is excited that the hotel is soaring in quality service, maintenance of facilities, upholding the Curio tradition and most importantly, still open to guests despite the challenges the hospitality industry has faced in recent times, especially the pandemic.

In the past two years and in line with Curio's brand proposition, the hotel, according to Idoko, has been offering travelers authentic and curated experiences through distinctly local offerings amid elevated amenities.

Unveiling the secret of the successful operation since opening, Idoko, who is the first Nigerian-born general manager of a global hotel brand in Nigeria, says, "It is down to two main things: the culture the produces a very dedicated team and quality experience for guests and the very valuable support of our guests and owning company".

These factors, according to Idoko, have led the Ikeja Airport-based hotel to focus on only the things that add to the quality of its space and operation and thus adding value to the guests.

As well, in the past two years, the general manager-led hospitality team has been able to focus on guests by constantly putting them at the centre of the hotel's operation, actively seeking their feedback and taking action.

"As you know, we are part of Curio Collection by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 18 brands, and that says a lot – We bring to life in Lagos the legendary Hilton hospitality; “We are Hilton, We are Hospitality”, the general manager enthuses.

Again, the first set of guests at the opening of the hotel, two years ago, are witnessing even more curated experiences today.

The general manager says the offerings are getting better every day because, "We strive for continuous improvement. The worst we can get to is the same high quality we started out with. The current core of our guests started with us and have been referring others to us and thus building for us an ever increasing base of satisfied guests".

Considering the feats so far, it is obvious that the hotel has established itself in the Nigerian hotel market.

"In the short time of our operation, we have been able to establish ourselves as the reference point of hospitality in Ikeja, and indeed, Lagos", Idoko says.

Also, recognitions and awards having been coming since opening door to the public. "In just two years we have received many awards, including the two very prestigious awards for guest satisfaction, namely Trip Advisor 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award and Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2020 where we scored 9 out of 10 in guest satisfaction" the excited general manager says.

Moreover, both awards, according to him, put the hotel in the top 10 percent of guest satisfaction worldwide, while the owners are pleased with the progress which has further positioned the hotel as the reference point for hospitality in Ikeja, if not, Lagos.

In all these, the general manager thinks that the unraveled offerings in Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton have done the magic, especially the unique location.

"We are right in the international airport in Lagos, conveniently nested between the international and local terminals, – just a walking distance to the international terminal and only 5 KMs to the domestic terminal. We are the only hotel I am aware of that has in-house immigration and customs desks and is a few steps to boarding of private jets.

"Our Legend Flight Lounge and De Bull Restaurant & Bar are uniquely situated and provide impressive views of the airfield. Indeed, both private jet and commercial airline passengers are delighted to have a place where they can conveniently stay overnight, have lunch or generally wait for their flights.

"We are also uniquely located for business meetings in any of our meeting venues or restaurant depending on the size and nature of the meetings. I must say that our uniqueness is the convenience that we provide in a bustling city like Lagos", he discloses.

But In the spirit of the times, the hotel, which re-opened to the public in mid July, following the nationwide lockdown in March, is not rolling out the loud drums yet. It will continue its quest for improving the experience for the guests.

"Like I said, we will continue to do only the things that add value to our team, guests and other stakeholders. We are constantly evolving to for quality and authenticity. For example, we have new extraordinary food and beverage menus to mark our anniversary and Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary. Watch the space", the general manager concludes.

*This is a featured post.