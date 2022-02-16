Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process

purposes.

According to the firm, "Owing to several factors, many Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora struggle to find a home in their preferred locations."

These factors often range from the rising cost of land purchase in metropolitan areas like Lagos, demand for quality countryside homes that meet all regulatory standards, ease of construction for those in the diaspora amongst others.

Speaking on the benefits of WeyFlex and the LandWey Project Experience Center in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, said, “WeyFlex was designed for ease and convenience, affording Nigerians, both home and abroad, control over where they want their next home to be, how they want it to look and when they want it delivered.”

He noted, “The LandWey Project Experience Center transcends boundaries and limitations to showcase the different structural designs, building types, e-brochures, interactive 3-D designs and other virtual experiences to ease the home buying process.

