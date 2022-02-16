RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process

Authors:

Pulse Mix

A real estate firm, Landwey Investment Limited, has initiated Nigeria's first interstate real estate development model called 'WeyFlex' to provide homes for Nigerians across the country. The firm also launched a Project Experience Center, a state-of-the-art facility, to showcase components and designs required for housing development.

Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process

Disclosed at the official launch of the new project model at the weekend, the firm said the project model, WeyFlex, is set to offer Nigerians the opportunity to own FlexVilla homes in over 20 locations nationwide, with a variety of design options to choose from, providing instant modification to taste and standard whether for residential or investment

Recommended articles

purposes.

According to the firm, "Owing to several factors, many Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora struggle to find a home in their preferred locations."

These factors often range from the rising cost of land purchase in metropolitan areas like Lagos, demand for quality countryside homes that meet all regulatory standards, ease of construction for those in the diaspora amongst others.

Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the benefits of WeyFlex and the LandWey Project Experience Center in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, said, “WeyFlex was designed for ease and convenience, affording Nigerians, both home and abroad, control over where they want their next home to be, how they want it to look and when they want it delivered.”

He noted, “The LandWey Project Experience Center transcends boundaries and limitations to showcase the different structural designs, building types, e-brochures, interactive 3-D designs and other virtual experiences to ease the home buying process.

Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process
Landwey unveils project experience center to address challenges in home buying process Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Student in court for sending intimate photos taken with sugar mummy to her husband

Student in court for sending intimate photos taken with sugar mummy to her husband

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

5 reasons you shouldn't study in Benin Republic

5 reasons you shouldn't study in Benin Republic

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Trending

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Fuel-scarcity

1 Big mistake to never make when using loan apps

1 big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG Association warns users

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG Association warns users. [First Reports Online]

Bolt increases ride prices for customers in Lagos

A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]