Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary last Friday, bringing its clients, realtors and employees together for “A Night with the Stars”.

It was indeed a memorable night with the stars as guests were serenaded by the sweet sounds from top musical talents, Precious Emmanuel and Banke Music.

Landwey at 4: A night with the stars

The memorable night kicked off with keynote speeches from industry greats Mitchell Elegbe, Managing Director, Interswitch and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International who also doubles as the Chair, Landwey Advisory Board.

A night of glitz and glam gradually graduated to a night of recognition and accolades as top performing realtors and clients were awarded for their outstanding performances in a year some would tag as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7 Realtors - Funke Kehinde, Confidence Achodo, Bayode Olusegun, Munachi Arinze, Olaide Okubena, Yetunde Salami, Babajide Olusegun - were recognised for their doggedness and top producing performance over the course of the year, with Madam Funke Kehinde emerging the highest selling realtor of the year, walking away with a Landwey state-of-the-art Lavadia 2-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Urban Prime Estate.

Brand new SUVs, all-expense paid trips and other awards were handed to other top producing realtors.

While presenting the awards, the Managing Director, Landwey Investment Limited, Mr. Wale Ayilara, in his speech graciously commended the tenacity of the stakeholders in surpassing and almost tripling the sales target for the year, despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

