Lagos and Ogun have launched a joint development commission

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the development on their respective social media pages.

Lagos and Ogun account for a chunk of Nigeria's factories and businesses. Most folks who reside in Ogun, earn a living in Lagos--Nigeria's commercial capital.

However, road infrastructure linking both southwest states has been left to crumble and rot through the years and there has been little, if any cooperation, between governments in both states.

Past governors of both states have also bickered over who should collect taxes from folks who reside in Ogun but work in Lagos.