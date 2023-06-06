Experience beauty of leather craftsmanship at Lagos Leather Fair this June

The Lagos Leather Fair is an annual event that brings together designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers of leather products from all over the world. The event provides a platform for participants to showcase their products, network with industry professionals, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the leather industry.

The LLF2023 themed Staying Ahead – Creativity | Collaboration | Commitment aims to make a lasting impact through the introduction of the LLF Accelerator Programme, an innovative mentoring and development initiative. Six selected leather brands, three specializing in footwear and three in handbags, will receive guidance and support from experienced entrepreneurs who possess valuable industry insights.

The event will feature a range of exciting activities, including engaging conversations, masterclasses, and workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the techniques of shoemaking, learn about branding fundamentals, understand effective product pricing and positioning, and explore strategies for breaking into global markets. Additionally, the Fair will host Pitch-A-LeatherBiz, an exciting pitching session where individual brands can present their business ideas to potential investors.

In a significant development for LLF, the event will introduce the LLF Awards for the first time. These awards will honor outstanding leather designers, recognizing their excellence and innovation within the industry. By celebrating the achievements of talented individuals, LLF aims to inspire and motivate others while fostering a culture of excellence within the African leather community.

LLF2023 will feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors, each bringing their unique perspectives and craftsmanship to the Fair. Some notable participants include the convener, FemiHandbags, Ethnik Afrika, St’Davids, Joel Lani, Obi Leather, Pere Lei, City Cobbler, Aaboux Luxury Leather, Sole Inspiration, along with a few newcomers such as Nisho Collections, Solely Eko, The17Guys and January by Wande amongst other talented leather designers. Their presence will undoubtedly add flair and excitement to the event, exploring the vast potential of the African leather industry.

The Lagos Leather Fair 2023 is a must-attend event for leather products enthusiasts, buyers, investors, entrepreneurs, and the public and promises to be a memorable event that will line up quality and creative leather products and promote sustainable solutions for the growth and development of the industry.

To stay up to date with the latest conference agenda, speakers, confirmed exhibitors, and more, visit the official Lagos Leather Fair website at https://thelagosleatherfair.com/ or check out our Instagram for up to date posts @lagosleatherfair. Registration is now open and is free at https://thelagosleatherfair.com/register. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to witness the growth and development of the African leather industry while connecting with industry experts and emerging talents.

The Lagos Leather Fair is an extraordinary platform to provide a platform for collaboration, mentorship, and recognition, solidifying its position as a driving force behind the realization of the untapped potential within the Nigerian and African leather ecosystem. Join us in June for an unforgettable experience that will shape the future of the African leather industry.

