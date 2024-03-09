Lagos govt to sanction Uber for breaching data sharing agreement

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the move to sanction Uber was propelled by an unyielding commitment to the safety and security of its residents.

He expressed deep dismay at Uber’s continuous defiance of established regulations, particularly regarding critical Application Programme Interface (API) integration for enhanced safety and security.

Osiyemi noted that this was an alarming violation despite the ongoing efforts to maintain a secure and regulated transportation environment.

He also underscored the non-negotiable nature of the API integration, emphasising its vital role in enabling real-time data sharing for government monitoring and accountability during active trips.

“This is essential for fostering a secured and regulated transportation ecosystem for the well-being of all Lagos State residents.

“Immediate corrective action is imperative to rectify Uber’s non-compliance with the Data Sharing Agreement and API integration of the state,” he said.

He urged Uber to urgently seek resolution within the established regulatory framework.

The commissioner further stated that non-compliance would result in stern sanctions in strict accordance with the state laws and regulations.