Lagos Creative Enterprise Week to teach creatives how to "Boom and Bloom” amid economic challenges

Nurudeen Shotayo

The 2022 edition of the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week (LCEW) kicks off from 20 October to 22 October at the Alumni Hall, Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

The third edition since its inception, this year’s event would be full of creative exercises involving talks, seminars, masterclasses, and workshops.

“The dire economic situation in Nigeria calls for innovative ways to make a living,” said Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, Coordinator of the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week.

Speaking on who should attend the 3-day event, Anyiam-Osigwe shared that the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week is for individuals and companies participating in different sectors of the creative economy.

“We equally seek to connect with art students in tertiary institutions and senior secondary schools by engaging them to industry best practices from an early age with a "catch them young mindset", he added.

Speakers from various industries will be present to explore relevant topics to benefit participants. Some of the stellar individuals and brands that will be facilitating events at this year’s edition are: Film director, writer and producer Biodun Stephen, who will speak on filmmaking; PR expert & Managing Partner at GLG Communications Omawumi Ogbe will speak on visibility for personal and corporate brands; Lawyer and managing editor at Pulse, Motolani Alake to speak on publishing hacks; Producer & Presenter at City 105.1 FM, Jide Benson will share on Broadcasting; Co-Founder and Head of Production at Limitless Studios Inc. Gbenga Ajetomobi will be facilitating a 3D animation class while payment service bank, 9PSB will lead a masterclass on how creatives can leverage digital payment services.

For full access to all events, interested students, career professionals, and entrepreneurs can register at https://lagoscreativeenterpriseweek.org/seat-reservation/. Follow @plceweek on Instagram for updates and to join the conversation.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

