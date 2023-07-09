Whyte, others make Top 50 Remarkable MSME Founders in Nigeria.

She was conferred with recognition by MSME Africa as part of activities to mark the International Day of MSMEs, 2023.

The day is celebrated annually on June 27th to celebrate the vibrant community of MSMEs and the crucial role they play in shaping economies, generating employment, and driving sustainable development.

Isimeme was recognized as one of the Top 50 Remarkable MSME founders in Nigeria owing to the organization's dedication to human capital development and helping businesses reach their potential through diverse programs.

Isimeme's organisation, Genius Hub came on the list after its strides at reducing the unemployment rate among women and youths and having facilitated skills training and entrepreneurship development programs for over 11,000 beneficiaries including women and youths on technical, vocational, and digital skills since its existence.

In her remarks, Isimeme expressed appreciation at being recognized and expressed gratitude to MSME Africa for their unwavering support and commitment to recognizing the efforts of MSME founders.