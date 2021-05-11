'Invest in Rivers state if you love Rivers state' - Michael Amadi Orwu

“Invest in Rivers State if you love Rivers State! VCGE was born out of love for my place, and the idea is to develop an urban-wonder in the Niger Delta region” - Michael Amadi Orwu declares in an 11 minutes interview with Momode Akugha of NDNTV Nigeria, while seizing the chance to reiterate non-governmental involvement and sole proprietorship of the VCG2 project.
Seeing that the Ease of Doing Business Council is improving the environment for investors in Rivers State, Michael Amadi Orwu, the MD/CEO, Victoria Creek Gardens Estate, issues a clarion call to Rivers people to invest in the state.
The interview which took place at the VCG2 site also features the project manager Mr. Anthony Nwohu, who meticulously describes the current status of the project and the execution process so far. He also goes further to disclose the approach that has been employed by Ampal Construction Nigeria Ltd to guarantee top-grade production of the houses.
This interview addresses the rising concerns of people regarding the development of the massive VCG2 housing scheme, it showcases the progress to-date and also reveals the development proposition as construction continues.
