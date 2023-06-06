The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByInterswitch: Following the completion of a successful first edition in Nigeria in 2018, the initiative was introduced to schools in Kenya the following year.

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education
InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education

Recommended articles

From its inception, InterswitchSPAK, an initiative of Interswitch Group, has grown to become a beacon of inspiration for young African minds, nurturing their talent and encouraging them to explore the wonders of STEM as the key to delivering the Africa of their dreams. Following the completion of a successful first edition in Nigeria in 2018, the initiative was introduced to schools in Kenya the following year.

This year's edition – InterswitchSPAK 5.0 marks a significant milestone in the timeline of this laudable initiative which has played a crucial role in encouraging young students to pursue STEM careers, providing a platform for them to showcase their talent and compete for exciting prizes, including university scholarships.

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education
InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The success of past winners is a testament to the profound impact of the InterswitchSPAK competition. From the University of Lagos to Texas A&M University and Howard University, both in the USA, winners of the competition continue to shine like bright stars across the globe, spurred on by their passion and drive, and by the support they have received from Interswitch.

InterswitchSPAK 5.0 promises to be even more impactful with an expanded prize pool. The competition is open to all senior secondary school students between the ages of 14 and 17, currently enrolled in public and private schools in Nigeria. Contestants will go through various qualifying rounds, including online assessments, leading up to the grand finale where the finalists will compete for the ultimate prize.

The winner of InterswitchSPAK 5.0 will receive the grand prize of N7.5 million in scholarships for a five-year period, a laptop, and monthly stipends. The second-place winner will be awarded N4 million in scholarships for three years, a laptop, and monthly stipends. In addition, the third-place winner will receive N1 million in scholarships for one year, along with monthly stipends and a laptop. The top three winners will also be entitled to mentoring and internship opportunities at Interswitch, as well as other exciting prizes.

Interswitch Group continues to showcase its unwavering dedication to promoting STEM education in Nigeria and across Africa. By celebrating five years of excellence in advancing STEM, Interswitch Group exemplifies its vision of an Africa empowered by young innovators.

As the remarkable journey continues, Interswitch eagerly anticipates the success stories that will unfold from this year's competition. The impact these young innovators will have on the future of Nigeria and beyond is immeasurable, and Interswitch Group is proud to be a part of their journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for the competition is on until the 16th of June. For registration details, click here.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

A new survey reveals potential impediments to Kenya’s private sector growth

A new survey reveals potential impediments to Kenya’s private sector growth

Buy these latest devices to win exciting prizes in TECNO mid-year sales promo

Buy these latest devices to win exciting prizes in TECNO mid-year sales promo

Experience uninterrupted power - discover the Infinix NOTE 30 and its revolutionary fast charging technology

Experience uninterrupted power - discover the Infinix NOTE 30 and its revolutionary fast charging technology

Africa has all it takes to eradicate hunger

Africa has all it takes to eradicate hunger

Cadbury Candies thrills Ibadan consumers with 'like a child again'

Cadbury Candies thrills Ibadan consumers with 'like a child again'

Mara partners NITDA to train 500,000 government employees on blockchain

Mara partners NITDA to train 500,000 government employees on blockchain

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Celebrating another milestone in supporting STEM education

Experience beauty of leather craftsmanship at Lagos Leather Fair this June

Experience beauty of leather craftsmanship at Lagos Leather Fair this June

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023

african foods face2face african

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food