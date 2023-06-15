ADVERTISEMENT
UN's $2.56 billion blueprint aims to alleviate hunger in Nigeria

Chinedu Okafor
This July 27, 2007 file photo shows the United Nations Headquarters building in New York. Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations by injuring or killing him. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 that Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Kyaw Moe Tun in an attack that was to take place in Westchester County.
  • The UN World Food Programme launches a $2.56 billion Country Strategic Plan for Nigeria to combat hunger and malnutrition in specific regions, including Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, and Taraba states. 
  • The plan aims to achieve food security and improved nutrition in Nigeria by 2030, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG-2).
  • The strategic plan emphasizes local partnerships and contracts with Nigerian companies and civil society to ensure efficient delivery of food assistance and support, with an estimated value of approximately $1 million per day.

On Wednesday, the United Nations World Food Programme launched a $2.56 billion Country Strategic Plan for Nigeria with the goal of reducing hunger and malnutrition in specific regions of the country's north, west, and other chosen states.

Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa in the northeast; Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina in the northwest; as well as Cross River and Taraba states; were all mentioned in the blueprint.

David Stevenson, WFP Representative and Country Director announced this during a news conference in Abuja with Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

The Country Strategic Plan, according to Stevenson, specified the UN agency's complete portfolio of support inside the country from 2023 to 2027. “The Country Strategic Plan is valued at $2.56bn. That’s over $500m a year of assistance for Nigeria to achieve food security and improve nutrition by 2030,” he stated.

Stevenson added that the CSP was created to assist Nigeria in attaining food security and enhanced nutrition by 2030, which was in accordance with SDGs-2.

He also stated that the CSP aimed to improve excellent health and wellness, inclusive education, gender equality, and climate action, as well as build a strengthened collaboration in boosting national humanitarian and development response in accordance with the SDGs.

“My job as country representative in Nigeria is effectively running a big business, a business that is valued at about $1m every day of assistance. And we are assigning contracts with Nigerian companies, with Nigerian civil society every day to get the food assistance where it’s needed most,” stated.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
