University of Dundee School of Business joins others with AACSB accreditation

Recently, the university joined the League of elite business educators. This remarkable feat was achieved through the accreditation of its School of Business by one of the oldest business organisations in the world — the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

The body's stringent accreditation requirements explain why less than 6% of international business schools boast of AACSB accreditation. This achievement further affirms the University of Dundee School of Business as one of the world’s leading business schools.

"AACSB accreditation is recognised globally and emphasises the quality of our research informed teaching and community engagement that we pride ourselves on here at Dundee. The School of Business has enjoyed unprecedented growth in recent years and has established itself as an integral part of the University and the wider region," said Morris Altman, Dean of the School of Business.

"This achievement will only enhance our reputation further and I am hugely appreciative of the efforts of all staff who have helped throughout the accreditation process."

According to Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB, "The University of Dundee's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication — not only to their students, alumni network, and more significant business community but to the higher education industry as a whole.

"Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of the University of Dundee to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally."

The University of Dundee continues to build on its success by investing in excellent facilities, pushing the boundaries of research, and equipping its staff and students with the means to create real-world impact.

The university's range of scholarships, quality of faculties, learning environment, and much more, make it the go-to institution for African students seeking to study in the UK.

