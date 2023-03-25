ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Chinedu Okafor
Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%
Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%
  • Officials in Uganda have estimated that the country’s economic growth will increase by 7%, subsequently easing its debt load. 
  • To assist relieve its debt woes, Uganda’s finance ministry announced it will not conduct any external borrowing in the next financial year starting in July.
  • Uganda intends to begin exporting crude oil from fields in its western region

When Uganda intends to start producing oil in 2025, economic growth is anticipated to reach 7%, which would aid in Uganda's massive public debt entering a "declining trend."

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is according to the country's ministry of finance, who had earlier warned that Uganda is concerned about the expanding public debt load and surging debt-servicing expenses, and similar reservations have been raised by the central bank and others.

This report is courtesy of the American news agency, Reuters.

To assist relieve its debt woes, the ministry announced it will not conduct any external borrowing in the next financial year starting in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ugandan government will not engage in any external borrowing in the financial year that starts in July to relieve debt-servicing strains, the finance ministry had earlier noted, stating, "there will be no new borrowing next financial year and this shall continue over the short to medium term so as to minimize... revenues being used to service debt."

Ramathan Ggoobi, Uganda finance ministry's top Treasury official, said in a statement sent out by the Media Centre, the government's communications department, "we expect public debt as a share of GDP to be on a declining trend, on the back of robust economic growth."

Ramathan Ggoobi added, "in the medium term, economic growth will be driven primarily by activities in the oil and gas sector... We project that real GDP growth will increase to over 7 percent at the start of commercial oil production."

Uganda intends to begin exporting crude oil from fields in its western region, close to the Democratic Republic of the Congo border, in 2025.

In January, China's CNOOC (0883. HK) launched the drilling program for the first production well in the fields which it co-owns with France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Uganda's national oil company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central bank estimates that as of October, the total public debt of the nation was around $21 billion, or just under 50% of GDP.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania