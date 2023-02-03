ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 African cities food lovers must visit in 2023

Victor Oluwole
Top 5 African Cities for Food Lovers in 2023 (Source: Best Ever Food Review Show/YouTube)
  • The "Global Foodie Index" has ranked 150 cities around the world based on their exceptional cuisine.
  • Tokyo topped the list, with cities like Sao Paulo, Lima, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Bogota, and Mexico City also making the cut.
  • The top 5 African cities on the list were Cairo, Egypt (71st); Cape Town, South Africa (91st); Marrakesh, Morocco (139th); Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (137th); and Durban, South Africa (145th).

Attention all food lovers! Do you ever plan a trip around the food destinations of a city? Well, you're not alone! The Global Foodie Index has been created to help travellers like you find the best cities in the world for outstanding cuisine.

The Index analysed 150 cities around the world using five key foodie-focused metrics, including the number of Michelin-starred restaurants, the variety of national cuisines represented, the average cost of a meal, the number of restaurants per capita, and more.

"Trying new and fascinating cuisines is one of the most enjoyable aspects of travelling, the study wrote. "That's why many people, including us, sometimes plan trips specifically to taste the food."

The top city on the list is Tokyo, followed by other cities like Sao Paulo, Lima, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Bogota, and Mexico City, to name a few. But don't worry, every city on the list received a grade of C- or higher. The ranking compares each city to one another, but the study notes that "all of these gastronomic destinations around the world are incredible in their own right and will delight any food-loving traveller."

But, before we dive into the African cities that made the cut, let us just say that every single city ranked on this list is incredible in its own right and a delight for any food-loving traveller. So, even if your city doesn't make it to the top, there's no need to be disheartened. Every gastronomic destination is worth exploring!

So, drumroll please... the top African cities for foodies according to the Global Foodie Index are: Cairo, Egypt (rank 71); Cape Town, South Africa (rank 91); Marrakesh, Morocco (rank 139); Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (rank 137), Durban, South Africa (rank 145), Lagos, Nigeria (rank 146), and Dakar, Senegal (rank 148).

From the blend of African, European, and Middle Eastern flavours in Cairo to the diverse seafood cuisine in Durban, there's no shortage of delicious and exotic dishes to try. These African cities are a food lover's paradise, offering a unique and unforgettable culinary experience. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just looking to broaden your taste buds, these cities have you covered.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and get ready for a gastronomic adventure like no other! These African gems are waiting to be explored and tasted, so why not make 2023 the year you experience the best of African cuisine.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

