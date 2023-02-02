ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Chinedu Okafor
Universitat Cape Town
Universitat Cape Town
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 universities in Africa based on education, employability, faculty, and research. 
  • The list is courtesy of the Center for World University Rankings.
  • The list consists of universities situated in South Africa and Egypt. 

The importance of Universities cannot be overstated as they play a crucial role in shaping the future of our world. Universities provide students with the opportunity to receive a quality education, which can lead to a successful career, and subsequently, a more developed and advanced society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Universities are the hub of innovation and creativity, where like minds meet and collaborate, and it is within the great halls of some of the finest tertiary institutions where some of humanity’s most extraordinary ideas have sprung up.

Universities are also important for their research capabilities. Through university research, new and innovative solutions are developed, which can help improve our society.

Some universities have even served as a platform to table some of the most sensitive and powerful socio-economic subjects, ultimately bolstering a more diverse and inclusive society. Universities provide a platform for students to interact with people from different backgrounds, which can help promote understanding and acceptance.

Ultimately, universities are essential for the growth and development of our society, and for the reasons listed above, it is imperative to know which university has the most to offer, particularly when deciding which one to go for.

As a result, a number of data platforms have dedicated their resources to analyzing which universities have the most to offer. One such platform is the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), which publishes the only academic ranking of global universities that assesses the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

This consulting organization uses seven objective and robust indicators grouped into four areas to rank the world’s universities: education, employability, faculty, and research. The research criteria considers the following sub-criteria: research output, high-level publication, influence, and citations.

Using these indicators, the Center for World University Rankings is able to deduce which universities are the best in the world.

In 2023 they ranked 2000 universities all over the world. Below are 10 of the best from Africa.

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research
Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research curated content
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Oil rig

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas