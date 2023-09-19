Top 10 cognac & brandy brands in Africa by consumer preference in 2023

From brewing through traditional craftsmanship to modern innovations, these brands offer an array of flavours and experiences that define the spirits industry on the continent.

But as Africa's palate for these exquisite spirits continues to evolve, people find themselves gravitating towards particular brands that have garnered both acclaim and a loyal following.

Sagaci Research recently unveiled its September 2023 report, focusing on the African cognac and brandy market.

According to the report, despite being a continent renowned for its diverse beverage preferences, only 4% of the African population currently indulges in brandy and cognac spirits.

This places them in the lower echelons of consumption compared to the likes of gin (11%), vodka (13%), and whisky (16%).

Yet, the allure of brandy and cognac in Africa is on an upward trajectory, and Africa is home to one of the most promising emerging markets globally.

Here are top 10 cognac and brandy brands in Africa.

