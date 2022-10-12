Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Gas is an essential utility and a literal propeller of any economy. It is paramount to the performance and development of any region in the world.
However, the year so far has been turbulent for the global energy sector. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has truncated the provision of gas.
Countries that relied on Russia’s natural gas now have to look elsewhere for energy solutions, inadvertently causing a global ripple effect.
The ripple effect has budged deep into the African economy. Internal nuisances like pipeline vandalization, oil theft, and lackadaisical development of energy infrastructure, coupled with the ongoing international conflict have spawned a hike in gas prices across the entire continent.
The continent saw some of the worst hikes in gas prices in the month of June. Read story here.
GlobalPetrolprices.com is a platform that collates the price of gas for each country, They have updated the price of gas for October, and below is a list of ten African countries that charge the most for gasoline.
- Central Africa Republic: The Central Republic of Africa is coming in at number 1 with a gas price of $2.222 per liter, the only country on the list with a gas price higher than $2.
- Seychelles: The island nation of Seychelles has consistently maintained a high price of gas all year round. This month the price of gas is $1.903 per liter.
- Uganda: This country’s gas price has fluctuated all year round but still manages to hover around the same region. Its gas price for October is $1.719.
- Malawi: Malawi is another country that has recorded some of the highest gas prices in the African region all year round. Its gas price for this month is $1.706 per liter.
- Mauritius: This East African nation typically lands around this spot on this monthly list. Its gas price is $1.692 per liter for October.
- Burundi: Yet another East African nation on the list, Burundi’s current gas price currently sits at $1.585 per liter.
- Rwanda: Rwanda has struggled with its price of gas since the beginning of the year. Then, the gas price was a little over $1 per liter, today, its gas price sits at $1.538 per liter.
- Madagascar: This island nation doesn’t often appear in the top ten African countries with the highest price of gas. However, with a gas price tag of $1.400 per liter, it finds itself in the number 8 spot for October.
- Guinea: Guinea is another country that doesn't often find itself on a list such as this but with a gasoline price of $1.375 per liter, this country for October, has a spot on the list.
- Mozambique: Mozambique, a country with a huge gas reserve, has seen its gas price soar up to 8 times upwards from what it was at the beginning of the year, the country's gas price currently sits at $1.361 per liter.