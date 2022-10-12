Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Gas is an essential utility and a literal propeller of any economy. It is paramount to the performance and development of any region in the world.

However, the year so far has been turbulent for the global energy sector. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has truncated the provision of gas.

Countries that relied on Russia’s natural gas now have to look elsewhere for energy solutions, inadvertently causing a global ripple effect.

The ripple effect has budged deep into the African economy. Internal nuisances like pipeline vandalization, oil theft, and lackadaisical development of energy infrastructure, coupled with the ongoing international conflict have spawned a hike in gas prices across the entire continent.

GlobalPetrolprices.com is a platform that collates the price of gas for each country, They have updated the price of gas for October, and below is a list of ten African countries that charge the most for gasoline.