ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita
Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita.
  • There exists a huge disparity in GDP per capita amongst African countries.
  • This list is courtesy of TradingEconomics, a data platform centered around global economic data.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita stands as a fundamental metric in the realm of economics, offering invaluable insights into the economic health and well-being of a nation's population. It serves as a tool for comparing living standards, gauging economic development, and assessing the distribution of wealth within a country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

GDP per capita is a calculation that divides a country's total economic output, or GDP, by its population. The resulting figure offers an approximation of the average economic output per individual in the country. This measure enables a more comprehensive evaluation of economic performance beyond the overall GDP, as it accounts for population size.

GDP per capita figures vary drastically among countries, and even with a continent, there can exist a massive disparity between one country’s GDP per capita and another. Africa’s economic reality reflects this point. The continent is rife with numerous resources, be it natural and human resources and its status as a developing region means that some countries are prime to enjoy a large GDP per capita, while others aren’t quite there yet.

The disparity in GDP per capita across Africa is stark. On one end of the spectrum, countries like Seychelles and Mauritius boast comparatively high GDP per capita figures, driven by thriving tourism and service sectors. This could be due to huge GDP revenue juxtaposed against a controlled population, or it could just speak to the ingenuity and competence of administrators within the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, several Sub-Saharan African countries, like Chad and Central African Republic, struggle with low GDP per capita due to a mix of factors including political instability, lack of infrastructure, and limited access to education and healthcare.

Read also: 10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

Below are the African countries at the high end of the spectrum, countries on the continent that boast ten of the best GDP per capita figures.

This list is courtesy of TradingEconomics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices. The figures represent GDP per capita as of December 2022.

Rank Country GDP per capita GDP
1. Seychelles $17117 $1.24 billion
2. Mauritius $10545 $12.9 billion
3. Libya $8151 $45.75 billion
4. Botswana $6657 $20.35 billion
5. Gabon $6642 $21.07 billion
6. South Africa $6019 $406 billion
7. Equatorial Guinea $5871 $11.81 billion
8. Namibia $4358 $12.61 billion
9. Egypt $4089 $477 billion
10. Swaziland $4045 $4.85 billion
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Nigerian banks have lost N6.03 billion ($7.8 million) in 2023 so far - see why

Nigerian banks have lost N6.03 billion ($7.8 million) in 2023 so far - see why

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

What is BRICS and why has Nigeria not joined yet? [Explainer]

What is BRICS and why has Nigeria not joined yet? [Explainer]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Cape Town, South Africa

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

According to the index, Egypt is ranked the most powerful military force in Africa and 14th globally.With a sizable, well-trained military personnel force of 1.3 million, Egypt has a long history of being a major power player in the Middle East and North Africa.

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower