Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Migration is a major factor in the growth of African cities. Over the past few decades, people have moved from rural areas to cities in search of better economic opportunities.

Economic growth has also played a role in the population growth of African cities. As some cities in Africa have become more economically developed, they have attracted more investment from foreign companies, leading to higher levels of employment and improved living standards for many people. This has encouraged more people to move to cities in search of better opportunities and higher wages.

Overall, African cities are becoming increasingly populated due to a combination of factors. This population growth has both positive and negative implications for the continent’s future. While it may create economic opportunities for some, it also puts a strain on resources, leading to overcrowding and a lack of access to basic services. It is therefore essential that governments in Africa work to address these challenges in order to ensure that the population growth of cities is sustainable and beneficial to all.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to World Population Review, a data platform in charge of tracking population growth periodically, a number of African cities have seen significant growth in their population size. This growth is due to the aforementioned facts, and estimates show that the growth would continue to trend upwards.

Below is the list of African cities with the highest population increase in the past 1 year.