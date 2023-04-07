The sports category has moved to a new website.
Top 15 African business leaders in the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023

Chinedu Okafor
  • This list is based on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023, which features young trendsetters from all life works.
  • This list is based on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023, which features young trendsetters from all life works.
  • The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023 was aptly dubbed Tomorrow’s Titans.

Forbes Africa 30 under 30 is a list compiled by Forbes Africa that recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of the continent's most promising young entrepreneurs, innovators, and game-changers under the age of 30. The list features individuals from various fields, including technology, media, entertainment, finance, and sports.

Forbes Africa 30 under 30 was launched in 2014 and has since become a platform for young Africans to showcase their exceptional skills, talents, and accomplishments. The list is compiled by a panel of judges who assess candidates based on their achievements, innovation, and potential to impact the African continent positively.

The list includes individuals from various countries, highlighting Africa's rich cultural and entrepreneurial diversity. The list is also gender-inclusive, with male and female entrepreneurs recognized for their achievements.

The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list has become one of the most prestigious lists in Africa, with many young people aspiring to be included in it, and this year, that aspiration has turned into reality for a few trendsetting Africans.

The Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2023 was aptly dubbed Tomorrow’s Titans. To come up with the list Forbes considered the following criteria, innovation, scalability, social effect, and benefit to the development of Africa.

The final 30 honorees were chosen from a group of more than 1000 candidates, including past entrants. Below are 15 of the entrepreneurs amongst athletes, entertainers, and other industry leaders that made it to the list.

Name Age Country Business Industry
Yvette Ishimwe 25 Rwanda Founder and CEO, Iriba Water Group Water Solutions
Dr. Wedu Tose Somolekae, 29 Botswana Founder, Medi-Glow Aesthetics Aesthetic medicine
Dr Olivier Uwishema 29 Rwanda Founder, Oli Health Magazine Organization (OHMO) Medicine/Research
Hansel Ndu Okeke 28 Nigeria Co-founder and CEO, Weevil Company Technology
Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri 29 Nigeria Founder and CEO, Koko By Khloe Beauty and Skincare
Germain Ndu-Okeke 24 Nigeria Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer, Weevil Company Technology
Jacques Jordaan 27 South Africa Co-founder and Director, Specno Entrepreneur/Technology
Blessing Joel Abeng 28 Nigeria Co-founder and Director of Communications, Ingressive For Good Branding and Communications
Cody Gordon 26 South Africa Co-founder and CEO, CG Technology Group (be frank, Constructive Candor and It’sOk) Mental Health Technology
Jessica Mshama 27 Tanzania Founder and CEO, Nakua Na Taifa Langu, Director of Assumpter Digital Schools Entrepreneur/Social Impact
Sharva Hassamal 29 Mauritius Founder, Portage Labs Information Technology
Mhlengi Mluleki Ngcobo 28 South Africa Founder and CEO, CoffeeMM Agriculture
Cheslin Denman 29 South Africa Managing Director and Co-Founder, Trustlink Africa Hub Fintech
Alessandrio Bergman 29 South Africa Founder, SYNC Model Management Fashion and Marketing
Mutethia Mbaabu 29 Kenya Co-founder and CEO, MarketForce E-Commerce
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

