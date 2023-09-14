ADVERTISEMENT
Timeline: Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed 46 times from 2017 to 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Electricity grid
  • In the wee hours of Thursday, Nigerians were thrown into darkness after the national grid suffered a fresh total system collapse.
  • Nigeria has experienced a total of 46 grid collapses in the country, spanning the period from 2017 to 2023.
  • The recent grid collapse comes after the nation's power grid had achieved uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Nigerians were thrown into darkness after the national grid suffered a fresh total system collapse.

Several distribution companies in the nation have confirmed that the grid experienced a collapse in the early hours of Thursday, with many of their feeders currently out of service.

In a statement, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reported that a system collapse occurred at 6:41 a.m. today, leading to a complete loss of supply across their network.

We are in continuous communication with our partners at the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo. You will be updated as we get more information,” the company said in a statement on its X handle.

The recent grid collapse comes just weeks after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that the nation's power grid had achieved uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.

Nigeria has always struggled with challenges in its electricity sector, posing significant obstacles to economic development and the daily lives of its citizens. Despite the privatisation of the sector, Nigerians are yet to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

These electricity problems stem from a complex web of issues, including outdated infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, and limited investment in the power sector.

Here is a timeline of Nigeria’s electricity grid collapse between 2017 and 2022, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Rank Year Total Collapse
1 2017 15
2 2018 12
3 2019 9
4 2020 4
5 2021 2
6 2022 4
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
