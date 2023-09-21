ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria may bear some of the brunt of the Niger coup

Chinedu Okafor
Niger-coup-(Credit: PM News Nigeria)
Niger-coup-(Credit: PM News Nigeria)
  • The Niger coup could lead to severe food insecurity for an additional 7 million people in West Africa. 
  • Economic sanctions on Niger caused a 21% increase in food prices, affecting low-income households. 
  • Factors contributing to the food crisis include civil insecurity, climatic shocks, political instability, COVID-19, and the Ukraine conflict.

According to the World Bank, the Niger coup d'état may increase pressure on the food markets in Nigeria and other West African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Nigerien coup d'état, according to the World Bank, increases the likelihood that seven million more people in the region will experience severe food insecurity. This is despite the fact that 3.3 million people already experience this during the lean season due to rising commodity and staple food prices.

This was said by the bank in its September "Food Security Update, which stated, “The coup d’état in Niger might put additional pressure on West African food markets.”

The Washington-based bank said that in August, food prices in Niger rose by up to 21% as a result of the economic and financial sanctions the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union put on the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was noticed that this hampered the capacity of low-income households to achieve their dietary requirements and gain access to food.

Read also: Niger's debt climbs to $8.5 million amidst ongoing political tension

“With the government’s limited financial capacity to implement its food assistance program, continued provision of food aid by the World Food Programme remains essential, but access restrictions are hindering delivery of aid," the World Bank disclosed.

“Moreover, FAO expects that shortages of seeds and feed and high fertilizer costs will affect the next agriculture season, exacerbating food insecurity, which is expected to persist beyond the lean season," the global financial institution added.

The number of individuals in Western and Central Africa who require food and nutritional assistance has increased from over 10.7 million in 2019 to almost 29 million in 2021 to more than 40 million in 2022 and 2023, according to the bank, which underlined the region's ongoing food crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

It emphasized that 42.5 million people in Nigeria and other West African nations faced a food crisis or worse between June and August 2023.

“The main factors affecting food security are civil insecurity and conflict, which have led to forced displacement; climatic shocks; political instability; the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the war in Ukraine, which have increased the volatility of prices for foodstuffs and other commodities and caused widespread inflation. Current food prices of the main staple and imported food products remain higher than during the same period last year," the bank disclosed.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite a $3 billion bailout, Ghana has essentially gone bankrupt

Despite a $3 billion bailout, Ghana has essentially gone bankrupt

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Pressure from the IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world