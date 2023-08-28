The photos from President Museveni and the First Lady’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration

In honour of their 50th wedding anniversary, President Museveni and his wife renewed their vows, with their son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and his wife as the best man and maid of honour.

Their grandchildren formed the bridal train, adding to the joyous occasion.

After exchanging vows, President Museveni took a moment to praise his wife, Mama Janet, by acknowledging her vital role in nurturing their family.

In his speech, he extended gratitude for her dedication to raising their children single-handedly while he was away, fighting for Uganda's liberation.

He also encouraged Ugandans to prioritise their families in order to guarantee the continuity of humanity, unlike other worldly possessions.

The evening's highlights included an endearing dance by the first couple and a charming moment where Museveni personally attended to his guests.

