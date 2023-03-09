ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The Nigerian government has pledged N10 billion($21.7 million) to the digital sector annually

Chinedu Okafor
President Buhari Unveils National Digital Economy Policy
President Buhari Unveils National Digital Economy Policy
  • Nigeria’s federal government has promised to disburse N10 billion($21.7 million) to the country’s digital sector. 
  • A committee of 27 members who come from academia, the private sector, and relevant government institutions, have been set up to this effect. 
  • The president of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Startup Bill 2022 into law in October 2022. 

The Nigerian federal government has established the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) implementation committee to assist in the development of the country's digital innovation ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The group is made up of 27 members who come from academia, the private sector, and relevant government institutions, among other places. On Wednesday, Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy inaugurated the committee in Abuja.

The president of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Startup Bill 2022 into law in October 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law aims to build and promote an enabling environment in the country for technology-enabled companies, as well as to provide them with access to special seed financing. Pantami, speaking on behalf of the president during the inauguration, stated that the implementation committee must work toward integrating and strengthening the IT sector's successes in the economy.

“Today, there is the focus on a knowledge-based economy rather than a resource-based economy,” the minister said.

“The gross domestic products of countries like the UK, the US, China, and India are rising because they invested in their startups. Today, digital entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and knowledge are building the global economy and we need to invest in our youths that have innovative ideas. The implementation of the act is an attempt to turn things, make us a producer, and exporter of ICT products rather than importer,” he added.

Pantami emphasized the need of supporting bright adolescents and prioritizing what they generate for both home and foreign demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, the group will coordinate operational strategies and create the ecosystem's baseline in terms of digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The members have the responsibility of mentoring our younger ones in that area, identifying their challenges like financially and reviewing their critical requests,” he explained.

He stated that the federal government has promised to spend N10 billion($21.7 million) each year to support the legislation, which can be given to companies in the form of seed funding, grants, or loans.

Pantami also stated that the committee's secretariat will be the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Focus on Sub Saharan Africa's top 10 food imports from the USA

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report