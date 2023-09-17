ADVERTISEMENT
The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

  • Iranian IRGC Navy seizes two oil tankers in the Gulf, alleging gasoline smuggling.
  • The operation followed two days of strict observation by the IRGC Navy.
  • This incident adds to a series of maritime confrontations in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian state media said on Friday that two oil tankers that were purportedly transporting gasoline smuggling in the Gulf had been captured and their crews detained.

According to Iranian media, Adm. Mohammad-Sharif Shirali, deputy commander of the IRGC Navy's Third Naval Zone, the tankers flying the colors of Tanzania and Panama were being held by the IRGC Navy.

"The Revolutionary Guards naval forces seized two ships over the course of the last two days," the deputy commander stated. "The seized tankers... flying the flags of Panama and Tanzania were transporting more than 1.5 million liters (400,000 gallons) of Iranian oil and gas," he added.

He also added during the press conference on state television that the 37 crew members of the two vessels had been turned over to the appropriate legal authorities for the required legal processes.

The official described the operation in detail, stating that the two foreign oil rankers had been under the strict observation of the IRGC Navy stationed at Mahshahr Port in southern Khuzestan province for the previous two days before being apprehended on court orders.

Iranian navy authorities, in the Persian Gulf, have impounded foreign-flagged ships on more than a few occasions in the past, on the same suspicion of smuggling fuel or breaking maritime laws.

One of the said cases was the Bahamas-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager, which was impounded in July after it reportedly collided with an Iranian ship in the southern Hormozgan province Sea of Oman.

The IRGC Navy last month published a video of an incident between two of its speedboats and a US helicopter carrier in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions.

In the Persian Gulf, the IRGC hauled away an unmanned US warship, claiming that this was done to "ensure the safety of shipping lanes." It was done exactly a year before.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

