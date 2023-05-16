The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Chinedu Okafor
AFRICAN-STARTUPS
AFRICAN-STARTUPS
  • The 9th Annual AVCA Conference & Venture Capital Summit under the theme 'Retrospection & Prospection held earlier this month from the 1st of May to the 5th of May. 
  • During the summit, African venture capitalists were asked which African startups in their portfolios stood out the most.
  • They mentioned Twiga, Touch and Pay, and Fuelin, from Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt respectively. 

The African Private Capital Association's annual conference earlier this month held its 9th Annual AVCA Conference & Venture Capital Summit under the theme 'Retrospection & Prospection: Transforming Africa through Private Capital. The program ran from May 1st to May 5th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The conference, which was organized in partnership with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), aimed to bring together more than 600 direct investment specialists from 50 different nations who are responsible for more than US$1.5 trillion in assets.

During one of the panel sessions, African venture capitalists were questioned about which firm in their portfolios most excites them and they had these to say;

1. Twiga: Streamlining supply chains

ADVERTISEMENT

Twiga, a Kenyan start-up, was picked out by Maurizio Caio, the founder and managing partner of TLcom Capital. Twiga which was founded in 2014, uses a smartphone app to link farmers with small business owners. When a seller runs out of a certain item, they may use the Twiga app to make an order, and the firm will fill it from its warehouse or a smallholder farmer directly and ship it out within 24 hours. Twiga also made a $10 million investment in its own agricultural operations through a new subsidiary called Twiga Fresh last year.

2. Touch and Pay: Digitising micro-transactions for the transport sector and beyond

LoftyInc Capital Management managing partner Idris Bello spoke highly of Nigerian fintech startup Touch and Pay. Bus fares in Nigeria can be paid for by commuters using the product which the startup offers called the Cowry card. Bello compared it to the Oyster card in London. Customers' Cowry wallets may be used for more than just transportation; they can also be used for financial transfers, airtime purchases, payments for interstate travel, and merchant transactions.

3. Fuelin: Managing fuel consumption

Flat6Labs' chief investment officer Dina El Shenoufy mentioned Fuelin, an Egyptian company that provides a platform for logistics firms to track and manage the fuel usage of their fleet. Fuel expenditures may make up 50–60% of a company's yearly income in an environment of volatile oil prices and significant inflation, therefore effective management is essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the World Economic Forum disclosed that 92% of Africa’s investment in tech is won by just four countries: Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa. A similar report a year prior, by the African Development Bank (AfDB), showed that these four countries account for about a third of the continent’s start-up incubators and accelerators and receive 80% of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Africa.

According to the seventh edition of Disrupt Africa's African Tech Startups Funding Report, the main four startups collectively raised $1.9 billion in 2021, accounting for 92.1% of all investments made in Africa. The big four's domination in Africa's startup industry has been a long-standing trend, as evidenced by the most recent statistics. So it comes as no surprise that the start-ups lauded at the African Private Capital Association's annual conference come from 3 of Africa’s big four tech innovators.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to set or break a Guinness World Record

How to set or break a Guinness World Record

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Hilda Baci breaks current Guinness World Record for cooking

Hilda Baci breaks current Guinness World Record for cooking

Guinness World Record holder for cooking sends Hilda Baci online support

Guinness World Record holder for cooking sends Hilda Baci online support

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Seychelles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Oil rig in Tanzania

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Tanzania coal

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies