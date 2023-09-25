Showcase Global Music Business conference unveils exciting sync, music, AI

Under the theme "Unlocking the Future of Sync, Music, and AI: Transforming Creativity and Promoting Diversity," this conference will delve into the cutting-edge intersection of music, artificial intelligence, and synchronization for adverts, movies and games.

Scheduled for October 11th, 2023, (venue will be disclosed only to registered attendees) this second edition of the conference aims to celebrate the harmonious integration of sync licensing, musical artistry, and the innovative influence of AI. The event will unite thought leaders, artists, legal experts, and music business enthusiasts from around the globe for a day of immersive discussions, collaborative opportunities, and visionary insights into the following topics;

Sync: With the music industry continually embracing synchronization as a potent force in amplifying artistic impact in African music, The Showcase Global Music Business Conference will explore the latest trends, strategies, and success stories in sync licensing. Attendees can anticipate deep dives into sync partnerships, licensing negotiations, and the transformative role of music in visual storytelling, all within the context of emerging AI technologies.

Music: At the heart of this convergence lies music—a universal language that transcends boundaries. The conference will showcase emerging talent, celebrate established artists, and provide a platform for innovative musical experiences. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into music marketing, artist development, and the ever-evolving landscape of music creation and consumption, all enhanced by AI's transformative potential.

AI: Artificial Intelligence is redefining the creative landscape. The event will illuminate AI's influence on music composition, production, and distribution. Discussions will explore how AI-powered tools are democratizing music creation, enhancing personalization, and revolutionizing the music industry's diversity and inclusion efforts.

Renowned speakers at this year's conference include David Igbokwe (Founder of SoundHalla), Jide Okoro (Founder of Josplay Inc.), Thembi Mpungose-Niklas (Music Licensing and Brand Strategist), and Eshio Joseph, Sync Licensing Director at The Showcase Entertainment Company, who will host the event.

Founder of The Showcase Global Music Business Conference, Eshio Joseph, expresses enthusiasm about the event: "Our theme, 'Unlocking the Future of Sync, Music, and AI,' signifies a groundbreaking journey into the innovative world of music, artificial intelligence, and synchronization. We are excited to foster creativity, diversity, and collaboration among visionaries and artists shaping the future of the creative industry."

The Showcase Global Music Business Conference is globally positioned to contribute to the growth of the creative industry while inspiring positive change within the creative industry, and this second edition promises to ignite attendees' imaginations, driving them to explore new frontiers in the harmonious blend of Sync, Music, and AI.

For registration and more information, visit www.ekhie.com

About The Showcase Global Music Business Conference:

The Showcase Global Music Business Conference is a pioneering initiative committed to nurturing creativity, innovation, and growth within the music industry. With a mission to shape the future of the creative landscape, the conference unites the world's brightest talents and creative minds to explore, educate, and inspire.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eshio Joseph;

