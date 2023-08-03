Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Senegal's stability in question as TikTok access blocked amidst political crackdown

Chinedu Okafor
Illustration of TikTok logo displayed on the screen of a smartphone.Getty Images
Illustration of TikTok logo displayed on the screen of a smartphone.Getty Images
  • TikTok access was blocked in Senegal as the major opposition party dissolved and the leader imprisoned. 
  • President Macky Sall and Ousmane Sonko's power struggle sparks violent protests, endangering Senegal's democratic stability. 
  • Accusations of incitement and violence fly as Senegal grapples with political turmoil, raising concerns for upcoming elections.

Senegalese authorities expanded their crackdown on dissent on Wednesday by blocking access to the social media app TikTok, days after dissolving the major opposition party and imprisoning its head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A fight for control between President Macky Sall and Pastef party leader Ousmane Sonko has occasionally resulted in violent protests, most notably on Monday, harming Senegal's standing as the most stable democracy in West Africa, as reported by the American news agency, Reuters.

In the past three years, there have been a number of military takeovers in the area, including one last week in Niger. On Monday, Senegal disbanded Pastef and banned access to internet services, claiming dangers to the nation's stability. A similar reason was cited by its minister of communications to ban TikTok.

Sonko was arrested and accused of insurrection planning and other offenses on Saturday. Supporters of the opposition allege Sall with making accusations in an effort to bar Sonko from running for president in the upcoming election after protests throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration disputes this and holds Sonko and Pastef responsible for inciting violence. In the southern city of Ziguinchor, where Sonko is mayor, opposition rallies on Monday night resulted in the deaths of two people, and on Tuesday, two more were burnt to death when assailants threw gasoline bombs onto a passenger bus.

At least 16 people were killed in riots that erupted across Senegal in June after Sonko was given a two-year prison term for acting immorally toward individuals under the age of 21. He hasn't yet begun his term of service.

Sonko, who maintains his innocence, had asked his supporters to protest in public at the moment. Sall put an end to much uncertainty a month ago when he said he would not run for president a third time in 2018, which opponents had claimed would be against the law. His party has not yet announced its top choice for the position.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Top 5 richest Africans in 2023

Top 5 richest Africans in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Top 5 African cities with the worst traffic

Top 5 African cities with the worst traffic

Kenya's cost of living index drops to its lowest level in 13 months amid falling food and energy prices

Kenya's cost of living index drops to its lowest level in 13 months amid falling food and energy prices

Scientists discover the real reason hair turns grey

Scientists discover the real reason hair turns grey

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Cairo, Egypt

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Nigerians are reacting to news of Dangote employing 11,000 Indians