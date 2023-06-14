See the problem which causes Tanzania $2.3 billion (3.2% of its GDP) annually

The new WaterAid Tanzania country strategy 2023–2028 was introduced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who noted that the World Bank's Tanzania Economic Update Report 2023 showed the loss incurred by the government as a result of its significant expenses in addressing diseases brought on by inadequate clean and safe water supply services, sanitation, and hygiene.

According to statistics, just 30% of healthcare institutions in Tanzania have access to sanitary facilities, and more than half lack a piped water supply. 72.3 percent of rural residents have access to water, compared to 86% of urban residents.

According to Mr. Majaliwa, the lost money was significant and accounted for 3.2% of the country's GDP. “Infectious diseases caused by the lack of clean and safe water, poor sanitation in our communities, health care centers, schools, and public places are still a threat to public health and cause a great burden to our country in treating or dealing with these diseases,” he stated.

The Premier directed the Ministry of Water and other development stakeholders to continue educating the public about the significance of efficient water use and the maintenance of water sources after praising WaterAid for reaching its 40-year milestone of service in the nation and improving the water sector.

“The issue of cleanliness should be the priority of each one of us and every Saturday at the end of the month should continue to be considered a cleanliness day throughout the country, heads of districts and regions should manage this properly,” he instructed.

He gave orders to all executives and leaders to make sure there is efficient collaboration between departments, councils, non-governmental executives, and the private sector to accomplish and speed up investment in the water sector across the nation.

“The Ministry of Water should cooperate with other stakeholders in enabling districts or cities to prepare Investment Programmes for the Water Sector that have been thoroughly analyzed and include Water, Sanitation, and Personal Hygiene in order to clarify where the resources and efforts of stakeholders should be invested,” he further instructed.

He further stated that in order to increase investment in the water sector in both urban and rural regions, the Ministry of Water should work with stakeholders and execute the Public Private Partnership (PPP) standards.

