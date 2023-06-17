See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

- The recent Budget speech by Njuguna Ndung'u reflects Kenya's commitment to implementing the strict conditions imposed by the IMF and World Bank as part of their loan agreements.
- Despite facing opposition, President Ruto remains firm on imposing VAT on petroleum goods. Gradually eliminating gasoline subsidies is a key requirement from the IMF.
- The Treasury Cabinet Secretary acknowledges the support provided by various development partners, including the World Bank, IMF, European Union, African Development Bank, and bilateral donors.
Influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank were clearly present in Kenya's Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u's first Budget speech on Thursday, a sign that President William Ruto is eager to put into practice the strict conditions that came with loans from the Bretton Woods institutions.