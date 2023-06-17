ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto signs a document at State House
President William Ruto signs a document at State House
  • The recent Budget speech by Njuguna Ndung'u reflects Kenya's commitment to implementing the strict conditions imposed by the IMF and World Bank as part of their loan agreements. 
  • Despite facing opposition, President Ruto remains firm on imposing VAT on petroleum goods. Gradually eliminating gasoline subsidies is a key requirement from the IMF. 
  • The Treasury Cabinet Secretary acknowledges the support provided by various development partners, including the World Bank, IMF, European Union, African Development Bank, and bilateral donors.

Influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank were clearly present in Kenya's Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u's first Budget speech on Thursday, a sign that President William Ruto is eager to put into practice the strict conditions that came with loans from the Bretton Woods institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 129-page Budget address aimed to explain the rationale behind the expansive revenue-raising scheme that would see the State accept a number of regulations from the two Washington-based organizations that Kenya committed to following, including hiking the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to 16%.

Additionally, a number of commodities were taken off the zero-rating list, which means they would now be subject to the 16 percent sales tax, a policy the World Bank has long supported.

Dr. Ruto has refused to back down on the idea to impose VAT on petroleum goods despite it enjoying broad support. His first priority after taking office was to gradually eliminate gasoline subsidies in accordance with IMF requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Speaker, we are truly grateful as a nation to our development partners who have over the years provided financial resources to support the implementation of government programs, policy, and structural reforms,” said Prof Ndung’u in his speech that put the country’s total spending at Ksh3.68 trillion ($26.28 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 2024.

“In particular, allow me to single out the multilateral institutions, specifically the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Union, the African Development Bank, and the many bilateral donors, institutions, and governments that have walked the journey of socio-economic transformation with Kenya,” he added.

The 8% gasoline VAT is expected to bring in an additional Ksh50 billion ($357.14 million), enabling the government to meet its commitment to the IMF to reduce the budget deficit to 4.4% of GDP.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu recently lost a combined $5.85 billion

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu recently lost a combined $5.85 billion

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

Nigerians were 4th biggest African spenders on Schengen visas in 2022

Nigerians were 4th biggest African spenders on Schengen visas in 2022

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Dignitaries attending the wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral