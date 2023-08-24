Nigeria's leading brands of 2023: Dangote, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, take the lead

According to the report, Dangote Group, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom were among the top performers, cementing their influence and market presence in Nigeria's corporate landscape.

Dangote Group emerged as Nigeria's Most Valuable Brand for a sixth consecutive time by securing an impressive aggregate score of 86.2 per cent on the brand strength measurement index (BSM).

MTN secured the second-place position with an 85 BSM index score.

Further insights from the report highlighted the influence of the telecommunications sector, with Airtel Nigeria and Globacom securing third and fourth positions, respectively.

Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Coca-Cola, GTCO, First Bank, and BUA Group rounded up the top 10, with BUA Group making the cut for the first time with a score of 70.8.

The report, which provided a comprehensive industry breakdown, highlighted the continued prominence of Nigerian-owned brands in the top 10 ranks.

According to the report, the banking services and consumer goods sectors had the highest representation of brands, followed closely by the conglomerates sector.

Speaking on the evaluation of the results, Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, drew a striking parallel between brands and human personalities.

"A brand is akin to a person, encompassing all the traits that define their identity to the audience," Oluboyede noted.