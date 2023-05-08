Nigeria’s goal to refine its own oil is set to become a reality in 2 weeks

The presidential aide relayed the message via a tweet:

Nigeria's ongoing refining problems are anticipated to be resolved by the multibillion-dollar Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would support attempts by the federal government to make the nation independent in the local refining of crude oil in order to conserve the limited foreign currency needed in the importation of petroleum products. The Dangote Refinery, the biggest single-train refinery in the world, will have a daily capacity of up to 650,000 barrels.

The Lekki Free Zone neighborhood of Lagos is where the Dangote Refinery complex is situated. The refinery is the largest in both Africa and the world for a single train. Contrary to the usage of several distillation units by the majority of large refineries, a single-train refinery utilizes an integrated distillation unit or one crude distillation unit to refine crude oil into diverse petroleum products.

The refinery was originally scheduled to begin operations in 2016, but due to plans to increase its capacity and a change in location to a 2,500-hectare site in Ibeju Lekki on the outskirts of Lagos, the start of production is now anticipated to occur in 2020 rather than late 2019.

News of a further delay in completion broke in August. According to Reuters at the time, difficulties importing "steel and other equipment" have been primarily to blame for the issue.