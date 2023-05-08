Nigeria’s goal to refine its own oil is set to become a reality in 2 weeks

- Dangote Group's 650,000 barrels per day refinery, the world's largest single-train refinery, is set for inauguration on May 22nd, 2023, by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a presidential aide.
- The completion of the Dangote Refinery is expected to resolve Nigeria's ongoing refining problems and support the government's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in local refining, reducing the need for costly petroleum product imports.
- Delays in the refinery's construction, caused primarily by difficulties in importing equipment, have pushed back its start of production from the originally planned dates, with the refinery now expected to begin processing crude oil in 2023.
The much-anticipated launch of Dangote Group's refineries, the refinery built by Nigeria's richest man Aliko Dangote now has a date. Nigeria’s president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), will conduct the inauguration, according to presidential aide Bashir Ahmad.