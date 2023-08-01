Nigerian women own 40% of small businesses, according to NBS report

According to the report titled "Country Data Overview," women now own a remarkable 40% of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide, signifying a resounding triumph for gender equality and women empowerment in Nigeria's business landscape.

The NBS findings highlight the momentous impact of women-owned MSMEs on the country's economic growth and job creation. According to the report, these businesses, led by visionary women entrepreneurs, are emerging as pivotal drivers of Nigeria's economic resurgence, contributing significantly to the nation's development across diverse sectors.

Further insights from the report revealed that Nigerian women are breaking barriers and redefining traditional gender roles in entrepreneurship. It noted that their unwavering determination and entrepreneurial acumen are reshaping the face of business ownership, inspiring a new generation of aspiring women leaders to take charge of their destinies.

The report also underscores the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, particularly in accessing finance, technology, and business support. NBS urged industry stakeholders, policymakers, and financial institutions to unite to create an enabling environment fostering women's entrepreneurship.

“Targeted support, access to capital, and mentorship programs can propel these trailblazing women to even greater heights of success,” the report noted.