Nigerian women own 40% of small businesses, according to NBS report

Victor Oluwole
Business conditions in Africa seems not to be made for female entrepreneurs.
  • NBS report reveals 40% of businesses in Nigeria are owned by women.
  • According to the report, women-led MSMEs contribute significantly to economic growth and job creation.
  • Empowerment efforts are needed to support gender equality in entrepreneurship.

In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has unveiled a major milestone for women in Nigeria's business landscape.

According to the report titled "Country Data Overview," women now own a remarkable 40% of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide, signifying a resounding triumph for gender equality and women empowerment in Nigeria's business landscape.

The NBS findings highlight the momentous impact of women-owned MSMEs on the country's economic growth and job creation. According to the report, these businesses, led by visionary women entrepreneurs, are emerging as pivotal drivers of Nigeria's economic resurgence, contributing significantly to the nation's development across diverse sectors.

From bustling urban hubs to remote rural communities,

Further insights from the report revealed that Nigerian women are breaking barriers and redefining traditional gender roles in entrepreneurship. It noted that their unwavering determination and entrepreneurial acumen are reshaping the face of business ownership, inspiring a new generation of aspiring women leaders to take charge of their destinies.

The report also underscores the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, particularly in accessing finance, technology, and business support. NBS urged industry stakeholders, policymakers, and financial institutions to unite to create an enabling environment fostering women's entrepreneurship.

READ: Africa's top 10 most entrepreneurial nations

“Targeted support, access to capital, and mentorship programs can propel these trailblazing women to even greater heights of success,” the report noted.

This remarkable surge in women's entrepreneurship is not merely a statistical triumph but an affirmation of the transformative potential of gender inclusivity in Nigeria's economic growth. “As the nation strives for sustainable development goals, empowering women-owned businesses will play a pivotal role in shaping a more vibrant and equitable society,” the report added.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

