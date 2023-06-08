Nigeria and the Netherlands have expressed eagerness in doing business together

This statement was delivered by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, the nation's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, at a roundtable discussion on the agreement between Nigeria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands on investment promotion and protection in Abuja, Nigeria, as seen in Nigeria’s business news platform Nairametrics.

Ngige stressed that taking this action will boost investor confidence in sustained economic development as well as economic activity.

She expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two nations will benefit both of their economies. Ngige emphasized that the meeting's goal was to debate the draft models while considering the two nations' respective policy trajectories. She emphasized the necessity of overseeing the agreement's execution in addition to its signature.

The meeting's goal, according to Robert Dool, the Chief Negotiator on the Investment Promotion of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, was to make it easier for the two nations to have business partnerships.

He underlined his nation's gratitude for its work with the Nigerian government, which he saw as a cornerstone of integration, economic cooperation, and socioeconomic progress.

Dool said the 1992 bilateral agreement was being reevaluated and updated to suit the contemporary global environment and advance international socio-economic development.

“This explains why the Netherlands has taken the initiative to look at their investment promotion in Nigeria to see how they can make this agreement more reflective in the world we live in today,” the chief negotiator said.