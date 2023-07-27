ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

Victor Oluwole
New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa
New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa
  • South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa, surpassing Nigeria, as revealed by a new Duplo report.
  • Kenya leads in payment automation, while South Africa leads in electronic bank transfers and invoice processing speed.
  • Security is critical in B2B payment software selection across all countries surveyed.

A groundbreaking report from Duplo, a leading business payment platform for African enterprises, has unveiled a fascinating trend in Africa's B2B payment landscape. According to the report, South Africa and Kenya are leading the charge in developing crucial B2B payment processes, leaving Nigeria trailing behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The study explored various aspects of B2B payments, including the adoption of electronic bank transfers, payment automation, and invoice processing speed, shedding light on the reasons behind this dominance.

The "Exploring the State of B2B Payments in Africa" report is based on the insights of over 1,200 professionals from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana. Notably, South Africa emerged as the frontrunner in electronic bank transfers, with 49.1 per cent of respondents favouring this method to pay vendors. Kenya followed closely at 31.9 per cent, while Nigeria and Ghana reported 48.5 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.

Kenya's dominance in payment automation is evident, with an impressive 83.4 per cent of Kenyan professionals indicating that their payment systems are either semi-automated or fully automated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria closely followed at 79.9 per cent, with South Africa at 71.69 per cent and Ghana at 67.23 per cent. Additionally, in terms of invoice processing speed, South Africa held a slight lead, with 39.93 per cent stating that invoices are typically processed within a day or less. Nigeria was not far behind, with 39.74 per cent reporting the same efficiency.

READ ALSO: African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

One of the notable findings from the report is the importance of security in choosing B2B payment software. Across all countries surveyed, security ranked as the most critical feature for respondents, with 35.89 per cent selecting it as their top priority.

This sentiment was consistent in Kenya (39.9 per cent), Ghana (36 per cent), South Africa (35.6 per cent), and Nigeria (32.2 per cent), underscoring companies' emphasis on safeguarding their financial data.

Functionality, ease of use, multiple payment options, and speed were other preferred features, highlighting a preference for flexibility and efficiency in B2B transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the report, Yele Oyekola, CEO and co-founder of Duplo, expressed optimism about the future of B2B payments in Africa. Oyekola emphasized the dynamic growth and innovation ahead, signalling a new era of opportunities and expansion for the continent's business ecosystem. As businesses increasingly adopt digital solutions, it signifies a shift in workplace dynamics, empowering finance professionals to add more value to their organizations.

The significance of Africa's B2B payment sector cannot be understated, with the World Bank estimating the continent's share of the global B2B payment opportunity at $1.5 trillion. Despite this tremendous potential, there are still issues that need to be addressed to facilitate seamless money flow between businesses in Africa.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Lagos residents are spending hours in traffic jams

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023