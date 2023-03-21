ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Nairobi suffered a revenue loss of Sh40 million due to the protest that rocked the city on Monday

Chinedu Okafor
Nairobi suffered a revenue loss of Sh40 million due to the protest that rocked the city on Monday
Nairobi suffered a revenue loss of Sh40 million due to the protest that rocked the city on Monday
  • The governor of Nairobi disclosed that his county suffered a loss of about Sh40 million as a result of the Azimio protests that took place on Monday. 
  • The governor disclosed that the county brings in between Sh70 million and Sh80 million on a daily average, but raked in Sh40 million yesterday. 
  • The Azimio protest is a protest led by opposition leader Raila Odinga to call out President William Ruto's government. 

According to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, the county suffered a loss of about Sh40 million as a result of the Azimio protests that took place on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tuesday at City Hall, Sakaja claimed that the county only brought in less than half of the daily revenue. “We collected Sh30.3 million yesterday (Monday) which is not even half of our regular daily revenue collection,” he said. This report is courtesy of The Star Kenya, a Kenyan news platform.

The governor disclosed that the county brings in between Sh70 million and Sh80 million on a daily average. Although the county is still assessing the damages, the cost of the infrastructure's damages may exceed Sh40 million.

The county administrator explained that residents tended to avoid using digital services because there was little interaction with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This shows you how greatly Nairobi was affected by the protests and if we allow this to happen every Monday, the county will lose more," Sakaja added.

The Governor was speaking as the Rapid Results Initiative got underway. He noted that many people stayed away from Nairobi's Nairobi's Central Business District for concern over the safety of their cars. Rigathi Gachagua, the deputy president, claimed on Monday that the protests had cost the nation Sh2 billion.

“Due to lack of business in the Nairobi CBD, the country has lost almost Sh2 billion in terms of business and the money could have been circulating in the economy,” the governor stated.

Governor Johnson Sakaja explained that a number of business owners chose not to open their locations out of concern for looting and property damage after learning what transpired in Kisumu, where chairs and food were stolen.

The Azimio protest is a protest led by opposition leader Raila Odinga to call out President William Ruto's government. Mr. Odinga accused the government of being "illegitimate", and failing to tackle the high cost of living, and a number of Kenyans seem to share the same sentiments, given that this is Kenya’s biggest protest against President William Ruto since he assumed office.

ADVERTISEMENT

This protest has caused many businesses to shut down in the city, due to fears of looting, and at least one person has been reportedly shot in the capital, and many protesters teargassed by the police. The protest which began on, Monday, 20th of March, has also spread to other cities outside of Nairobi, and the roads leading to key government buildings have been blocked and the president's official residence sealed off.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Inflation decline

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Dar Es Salaam

Tanzania is fast becoming one of the best investment destinations in the world

Cairo, Egypt

The top 10 most populated cities in Africa in 2023