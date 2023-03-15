Shaping the Future: Meet the YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows Class of 2023

This year's cohort of Aliko Dangote Fellows includes nine young African leaders who are passionate about African issues. From healthcare reformers to female firsts trailblazing in governance, arts, and entertainment, the 2023 Fellows demonstrate the resilience, innovation, and determination of Africa's youth.

Meet the 2023 YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows, showcasing the continent's most promising trailblazers shaping Africa's future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peace Hyde, Head Digital Media and Partnership and West Africa Correspondent, Forbes Africa, ABN Group, Ghana

Pulse Ghana

As a media entrepreneur, Peace Hyde has been at the forefront of changing the African narrative through the media. She is the Head of Digital Media and Partnership at Forbes Africa and has reported on stories that have gone viral across the continent. She is also the founder of Aim Higher Africa, a non-profit organization that seeks to empower young people in Africa by providing access to education and skills training.

Uche Pedro, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BellaNaija, Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

BI Africa

Uche Pedro is the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, Nigeria's leading lifestyle and entertainment website. She started the website in 2006 and has since grown it into one of the most popular websites in Nigeria. She has won several awards for her work, including the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Future Awards Africa. She is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community.

Tokini Peterside, Chief Executive Officer, ART X Collective, Nigeria

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokini Peterside is the founder and CEO of ART X Collective, an art fair that showcases contemporary African art. She is a champion of African art and has worked to promote African artists on the global stage. She is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community and was named one of the 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2019.

Abdigani Diriye, Co-Founder, Bloom Financial Technologies, Kenya

BI Africa

Abdigani Diriye is a co-founder of Bloom Financial Technologies, a fintech startup that provides financial services to underserved communities in Africa. He is a pioneer in the African fintech industry and has been recognized by several organizations, including the MIT Technology Review, which named him one of the 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluseun Onigbinde, Founder and Global Director, BudgIT, Nigeria

ece-auto-gen

Oluseun Onigbinde is the founder and global director of BudgIT, a platform that provides citizens with access to government budgets and spending data. He is a leading advocate for transparency and accountability in government and has been recognized by several organizations, including the World Economic Forum, which named him a Young Global Leader in 2018.

Vukosi Marivate, Chair of Data Science, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

BI Africa

Vukosi Marivate is a leading expert in data science and artificial intelligence in Africa. He is the Chair of Data Science and an Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Pretoria, where he is working to develop data-driven solutions to social and economic problems in Africa. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community.

Gregory Rockson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mPharma, Ghana

Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Gregory Rockson is the co-founder and CEO of mPharma, a healthcare startup providing affordable medication access in Africa. He is a leading voice in the African healthcare industry and has been recognized by several organizations, including the World Economic Forum.

Aïssata Lam, Director General, Investment Promotion Agency, Mauritania

BI Africa

Aïssata Lam is a trailblazer in governance and public service, serving as the Director General of the Investment Promotion Agency in Mauritania. She is dedicated to attracting foreign investment to the country, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth. Her efforts have led to significant increases in foreign investment in Mauritania, and she is recognized as a leader in her field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walter Da Cruz Pacheco, Chief Executive Officer, Angolan Stock Exchange, Angola

BI Africa

Walter Da Cruz Pacheco is a young entrepreneur who has made a significant impact in the financial sector. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Angolan Stock Exchange, he is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to attract investment and promote economic growth in Angola. Under his leadership, the stock exchange has become a vital tool for businesses and investors in the region.

Sakaja Johnson, Governor, Nairobi City County, Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja assumed his role as the Governor Elect of Nairobi County since August 2022. Previously as a senator, he served as the vice chairperson of the committee on National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations, a standing committee on regional integration, national security and foreign relations, international relations, agreements, treaties and conventions. Sakaja was awarded the African Achievers Award Change- Maker of the Year in 2016 in recognition of his leadership skills and youth empowerment in Kenya.

Kow Abaka Essuman, Legal Counsel to the President, Office of the President of Ghana, Ghana

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Kow Essuman is an international lawyer in every sense, who specializes in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration. He is currently serving as counsel at the office of the President of Ghana. He is licensed to practice law in England & Wales (2008), New York (2010) and Ghana (2011).

Roselyne Chambrier, Chief Executive Officer, Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), Côte d'Ivoire

BI Africa

Roselyne Chambrier is an entrepreneurial, result-driven leader, with an extensive track record in West and Central Africa spanning finance and infrastructure sectors. She was previously Managing Director of the Industrial Bulk Multipurpose Terminal of San Pedro.

ADVERTISEMENT