List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents a list of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from.
  • This list is courtesy of the Africa Wealth Report and Forbes.
  • Egypt has the most billionaires, followed by South Africa and then Nigeria, and Morocco.  

Becoming a billionaire is a dream shared by many, but only a select few ever achieve this remarkable feat. With their immense wealth and influence, billionaires are often seen as symbols of success and power. However, the reality is that reaching this level of wealth is an extraordinary rarity, and not every region in the world can boast of having one.

While Africa is considered a developing continent, the motherland houses some of the world’s wealthiest people, albeit the number of this class of people is few and far between. This means that only the continent's richest countries can boast of having a billionaire, let alone multiple

According to the Africa Wealth Report 2023, which the below list is based on, done by Henley & Partners, a total of 6 African countries house all of Africa’s 22 billionaires, however, the report targets specific countries in the continent. A look at Forbes shows that another country is home to a billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa from Zimbabwe. Also, Forbes lists 19 billionaires exempting those who reside and operate outside of Africa, including Sudanese-born billionaire Mo Ibrahim, who is a U.K. citizen, South African Natie Kirsh, who operates out of London and another billionaire London resident, Mohamed Al-Fayed, an Egyptian citizen.

According to Forbes list, South Africa has the most billionaires, followed by Egypt, and then Nigeria, and Morocco. Below is the list of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from.

Rank Country Number of Billionaires Billionaires
1. South Africa 7 Natie Kirsh, Johann Peter Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Patrice Motsepe, Michiel Le Roux, Christoffel Wiese, and Koos Bekker
2. Egypt 6 Mohamed Al-Fayed, Nassef Sawiris, Naguib Sawiris, Mohamed Mansour, Youssef Mansour, Yasseen Mansour,
3. Nigeria 3 Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga,
4. Morocco 2 Aziz Akhannouch, Othman Benjelloun
5. Algeria 1 Issad Rebrab
6. Tanzania 1 Mohammed Dewji
7. Zimbabwe 1 Strive Masiyiwa
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
