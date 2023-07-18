ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

List: African countries most vulnerable to cyber threats in 2023

Victor Oluwole
Cybersecurity is the protection of computer systems from cyberattacks and is a rapidly growing industry.
Cybersecurity is the protection of computer systems from cyberattacks and is a rapidly growing industry.
  • Namibia and Libya rank highest among African countries at significant risk of cyber threats, holding the 91st and 90th positions globally.
  • Ethiopia and Zimbabwe follow closely in the rankings, presenting considerable vulnerabilities in their cybersecurity measures.
  • With inadequate cybercrime legislation, South Africa and Nigeria also are at heightened risk, positioned at 59th and 57th, respectively.

Online security breaches have emerged as a pressing concern for businesses across Africa. Cybercriminals employ tactics such as ransomware attacks and data leaks, posing substantial risks to organisations and their stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an effort to shed light on this issue, SEON, a renowned cybersecurity firm, has compiled a comprehensive ranking based on data from three authoritative sources: the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), and the Cybersecurity Exposure Index (CEI). By amalgamating this information, SEON has identified the countries with the highest risk levels for internet users.

According to Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity company, the first quarter of 2023 witnessed a surge in backdoor and spyware attacks in South Africa, with an alarming 106,000 recorded attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria experienced a similar threat landscape, tallying 46,000 attack attempts. Meanwhile, Kenya faced an even more significant onslaught, with spyware attacks reaching a staggering 143,000, while exploits emerged as the predominant attack type, accounting for 177,000 incidents successfully blocked.

Kaspersky's research has also highlighted a growing menace: the rise of zombie machines. These interconnected devices, ranging from legacy and forgotten systems to IoT devices, network equipment, printers, cameras, and even coffee machines, are being harnessed to create botnets. In South Africa alone, a concerning 1.6 million zombie machines were detected in the year-to-date, while Kenya recorded 300,000 such devices.

SEE ALSO: Data breach epidemic hits Africa: Nigeria at the forefront with 64% increase

Conversely, certain African countries exhibit inadequate safeguards against cybercrime, leaving them highly susceptible to attacks. These nations have weak or nonexistent legislation to combat cyber threats, thereby placing sensitive transactions at significant risk. The following list compiles the 13 African countries with the lowest overall Cyber-Safety Score globally:

ADVERTISEMENT
Country Global Rank
Namibia 91
Libya 90
Ethiopia 86
Zimbabwe 83
Cameroon 81
Tanzania 73
Zambia 71
Uganda 68
Kenya 67
South Africa 59
Morocco 58
Nigeria 57
Tunisia 56
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution