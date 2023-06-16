ADVERTISEMENT
Lack of information impedes Uganda's agricultural sector and export success

Chinedu Okafor
The Ugandan Parliament.AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi
  • Uganda's Ministry of Trade develops a trade information portal to address the information gap in the country's export market. 
  • Stakeholders in Uganda's export industry highlight the detrimental impact of the information gap on the agricultural sector and financial losses. 
  • Uganda National Airlines promises improved measures for handling merchandise of exporters, with plans to expand operations to European destinations.

An examination by Uganda’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives has revealed that ‘information gap’ is one of the major deterrents to Uganda’s coherent export market.

In her address to some of Uganda’s fresh fruits and vegetables exporters, the ICT officer at the Ministry, Ms. Mary Amumpaire, noted that a trade portal developed by the Ministry is the solution to the information gap issue, disrupting seamless trade.

She is quoted as saying, “The trade information portal ensures access to information needed to streamline the export process and fill the information gap.”

“The portal is a platform providing access to fully transparent practical step-by-step guides to license, pre-clearance permits, and clearance formalities for the most traded goods in and out of Uganda,” she added.

She disclosed that the Ugandan government made sure to disperse information through the portal, which stakeholders can access and transcribe to whatever format suits their intention.

The principal Agricultural inspector at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr. Herbert Musimenta also re-iterated the problem, noting that the problem of the information gap is daunting to ignore. According to the minister, the blatant lack of information has constituted a roadblock to the utter success of the country’s agricultural sector and export as a whole.

On the side of the exporters, most of whom also agree that lack of adequate information has become a major issue, they are predisposed to the fact that the sub-par management of perishable food items has caused huge financial losses.

In response, the cargo sales officer of Uganda National Airlines, Ms. Olivia Nakatudde promised to establish more prudent measures when it comes to handling the merchandise of exporters.

Mr. Joel Paul Kizza said that the airline has expanded its operations by making more fleets available for both passenger and cargo flights. Many Ugandan exporters typically go to Asia, but Mr. Kizza noted that by next year, Ugandan Airlines will be routing to European destinations.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

