ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Labor union strike in Nigeria gains momentum with the addition of oil workers

Chinedu Okafor
Labor union strike in Nigeria gains momentum with the addition of oil workers
Labor union strike in Nigeria gains momentum with the addition of oil workers
  • President Tinubu's decision to eliminate gasoline subsidies triggers a nationwide strike.
  • NUPENG, representing oil and gas workers, is set to join the strike.
  • Concerns rise as Nigeria, heavily reliant on oil revenue, faces potential financial repercussions.

According to union officials, one of Nigeria's major oil and gas unions will join a countrywide strike beginning Oct. 3 to protest government policies that are causing economic hardship for Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The two largest labor union federations in Nigeria called for an indefinite strike, and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) instructed its members to "unwaveringly comply" with that request.

The decision by NUPENG to join the strike marks a significant escalation in the unions' conflict with the government. NUPENG represents a wide range of employees throughout the whole value chain in the oil and gas industries, including upstream oil platform workers, gasoline tanker drivers, and pump attendants.

Williams Akporeha, president of NUPENG, said that the government's actions had left Nigerians suffering from "excruciating and debilitating socio-economic pains" for Nigerians without any accompanying measures to cushion "the immediate effects and impacts."

ADVERTISEMENT

President Bola Tinubu has been under pressure to change his mind about eliminating a well-liked gasoline subsidy that has kept fuel prices low but was expensive for the government's coffers. However, the presidency announced in the first two months after the removal of subsidies that the government had saved more than 1 trillion naira ($1.32 billion), denoting a return of anywhere from N400 to 500 billion in savings per month.

Additionally, investors and financial lenders across the globe, including the World Bank, have lauded the idea of fuel subsidy removal, noting that it is a step in the right direction, and would make the country’s finances more sustainable, as it would save the country a sizable amount monthly.

Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer, relying on the commodity for over 90% of its foreign exchange revenues and approximately half of its budget.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Top 5 best-performing sectors in Nigeria outside of oil

Top 5 best-performing sectors in Nigeria outside of oil

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lithium Mine in Nigeria

South Korea eyes one of Nigeria’s precious minerals

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Ghana is looking to supply Nigeria with its electricity needs following power grid shutdown

Ghana is looking to supply Nigeria with its electricity needs following power grid shutdown