ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
  • World Bank commends Kenya's tax reforms aimed at extending the taxman's reach in the online market, contributing to increased domestic revenue collection and economic growth. 
  • Implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) on digital goods and withholding tax on financial derivative gains by non-residents is expected to generate over Ksh93.6 billion ($665.25 million) in additional tax revenue by 2024, according to the World Bank. 
  • Kenya's efforts to streamline the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) and strengthen excise tax collection receive praise from the World Bank, highlighting the government's commitment to combating evasion, corruption, and money laundering.

The World Bank has encouraged Kenya in its attempts to extend the reach of the taxman in the online market. When obtaining funding from foreign sources is difficult, the lender claims the rules are a step forward in the nation's effort to increase the size of its tax base and boost domestic revenue collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on digital goods and the introduction of withholding tax on financial derivative gains by non-residents, among other measures, are expected to contribute to the realization of 0.7% of GDP, or just over Ksh93.6 billion ($665.25 million), in additional tax revenue by 2024, according to the multilateral lender.

The Value Added Tax (Digital Marketplace Supply) Regulations, 2020 were released by the Treasury on October 9, 2020, and were presented to the National Assembly on February 16, 2021. The regulations made the VAT collection operational.

“The government issued new VAT regulations on supplies through the digital marketplace (Electronic, Internet Digital Marketplace Supply) by providing the interpretation, scope, simplified registration framework, appointment of tax representatives, place and time of supply, accounting for and payment of tax, claim for input tax and penalties,” the World Bank states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These will complement the package of reforms that the government is undertaking to expand the revenue base and raise compliance by preventing evasion, corruption, and money laundering,” the statement by the bank adds.

The World Bank has also praised the nation's efforts to streamline its Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS). The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) launched EGMS in 2012 with the goal of increasing the country's excise tax collection by enhancing product traceability and eliminating illegal goods.

A lot of attention has recently been paid to KRA's Ksh4.6 billion ($32.69 million) five-year deal with SCIPA Security Solutions for the delivery of excise stamps.

“The government has also issued EGMS regulations to amend the provisions concerning excise stamps on excisable goods, exemption from excise stamps, and disposal of forfeited and seized goods. To streamline implementation, excisable goods required to have excise stamps are now listed in the first schedule of the EGMS regulations. The amendments will promote fair administrative justice by introducing a new provision for a notification to the owners of seized or forfeited goods before disposal, as well as widen the provision on the application for license or registration and the minimum specifications for metering, measurement, and monitoring devices,” the Bank notes.

The government wants to raise Ksh2.5 trillion ($17.77 billion) from regular revenue in the fiscal year 2023–2024, which would put further strain on KRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Act of 2023 included a Digital Assets Tax at a rate of 3.0% of the gross fair market value consideration received or receivable at the time of exchange or transfer of a digital asset, such as a cryptocurrency, to assist in achieving the ambitious revenue objectives.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Ugandan Shilling and the USD

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge