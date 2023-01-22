ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya joins the fight to end hunger by 2030

Chinedu Okafor
Mithika Linturi
Mithika Linturi
  • Kenya commits to the fight to end world hunger. 
  • This commitment was made during the annual global Agriculture Ministers’ Conference. 
  • The conference’s theme for the year was “Food Systems Transformation: A Worldwide Response to Multiple Crises.”

Kenya, alongside 16 other nations, has committed to the fight against food insecurity, and end hunger by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This recent development came during the 2023 Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin, Germany. During this programme the Kenyan government promised to be proactive in working towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to address food insecurity.

The annual global Agriculture Ministers’ Conference whose theme for this year was “Food Systems Transformation: A Worldwide Response to Multiple Crises,” had approximately 64 national representatives from all across the globe.

Mithika Linturi, Kenya’s Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary, who was at the forefront of this conversation, noted that Kenya is dedicated to this cause, and is all in to promote sustainable and resilient food systems by enabling the agricultural and food sectors to produce sustainably, close the inequality gap and recover quickly from crises.

“We recognise that agriculture is economically and socially viable and provides a decent income and decent working conditions for farmers and rural communities. Particular attention needs to be given to smallholders, women, youth and people in vulnerable and marginalized groups in order to achieve food security,” he said.

Linturi, also noted that he alongside agricultural ministers from committed nations would work hand in hand in securing safe and nutritious food for the globe, which would both be available, accessible and affordable.

The minister also noted that his office would work to encourage youth participation in agriculture, particularly youths residing in the rural areas.

“In line with the 2023 global agriculture Ministers conference, my Ministry will initiate strategies to attract the youth to join farming across the country,” he said.

“The Kenyan government is already distributing subsidized fertilizer to farmers and we expect this to boost our yields when our farmers harvest their crops,” the minister added.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt

Atiku sends stern warning to Wike

Atiku sends stern warning to Wike

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt