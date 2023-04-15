The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Insecurity and inflation: World Bank lists challenges for Nigeria's new leadership

Victor Oluwole
Lagos is the 13th most expensive city in the world to live in, according to reports.
Lagos is the 13th most expensive city in the world to live in, according to reports.
  • The World Bank Group has listed several challenges that need immediate attention in Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic growth.
  • The challenges include Nigeria's heavy dependence on the oil sector, insecurity in the northern regions, trade protection that blocks market development, high inflation, and a dual exchange rate that is costly for the people.
  • The World Bank is committed to working with the new leadership of the Federal Government to address these challenges and create a more productive economic system that will lead to shared prosperity in a sustainable way.

As the World Bank Group, WBG, prepares to welcome the new leadership of the Federal Government, it has listed a series of challenges that need immediate attention in Nigeria. David Malpass, the WBG President, disclosed that the country's economic growth rate would be 2.8 per cent, lower than the earlier forecast of 2.9 per cent and significantly lower than its estimates for 2022 at 3.3 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nigeria, being an oil-dependent economy, has a large proportion of its GDP coming from the oil sector. This has resulted in poverty and economic difficulties for the country due to global challenges in the sector and Nigeria's peculiar challenges. Insecurity is also a significant issue in the northern regions of the country, posing a severe threat to the citizens' well-being.

To tackle these challenges, the World Bank is working tirelessly within Nigeria to create a more productive economic system. According to the global lender, the country needs to diversify its economy to make sufficient progress, and trade protection that blocks market development needs to be addressed. The dual exchange rate that is costly for the people of Nigeria needs to be tackled. Inflation is also high, making it challenging to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The World Bank noted that Nigeria's challenges are not unique to the country but also affect other African economies. Malpass believes that the true success of the World Bank would be to have countries where people are doing well into the future. He hopes that the debt overhang that weighs on countries can be broken through, and structural blockages in many developing countries can be addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malpass urged countries to aspire to grow at a faster rate and catch up with advanced economies. Countries like China and India have shown that it is possible to grow faster and achieve significant economic progress. He emphasised the need for policies that will generate faster growth, provide access to electricity, clean water, and investment in agriculture, which are necessary for the countries' development.

Nigeria must address its economic challenges to achieve sustainable growth and improve its citizens' well-being. The World Bank is committed to collaborating with the new leadership of the Federal Government to establish a more productive economic system that would lead to shared prosperity in a sustainable manner.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

5 Nigerian celebrities with famous parents you may not have known about

5 Nigerian celebrities with famous parents you may not have known about

5 Nigerian celebrities who keep their personal lives out of the spotlight

5 Nigerian celebrities who keep their personal lives out of the spotlight

Trader dies as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

Trader dies as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dakar, Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Dar es Salaam

Tanzania hits $1.2 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) in investment in just 3 months

Ugandan Shillings

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December