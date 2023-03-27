How Nigeria's monetary policy is affecting small business growth

What It Means for Small Businesses and SMEs

On the one hand, the tightening of monetary policy means that borrowing money will become more expensive for small businesses and citizens, as interest rates on loans will likely increase. This could make it more difficult for small businesses to access the capital they need to grow and expand their operations. Additionally, with less money circulating in the economy, consumer spending and demand for small businesses may decrease.

Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye

On the other hand, the tightening of monetary policy could help to curb inflation, which has been driven by elevated food prices in the country. This could help to stabilise the economy in the long run, making it easier for small businesses and SMEs to plan for the future.

However, the uncertain economic environment in Nigeria may make it difficult for small businesses and SMEs to navigate the changes that come with the tightening of monetary policy. Weakening economic fundamentals and pressure on Nigeria's fiscal account may discourage the CBN from raising interest rates beyond 19.00%, adding to the uncertainty.

Moreover, the demonetisation of high-value naira notes could result in acute cash shortages, which may disrupt commercial operations. The purchasing managers' index has already plummeted, indicating deteriorating business conditions. Given a struggling oil sector and strong price pressures, GDP growth is expected to ease from 3.1% in 2022 to just 2.3% in 2023. This environment could make it more difficult for small businesses and SMEs to thrive.

