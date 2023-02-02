ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here's what young wealthy Kenyans are doing to secure their investments amid uncertainty in the global economy

Victor Oluwole
Young Kenyans are on the hunt for the best investment options and are seeking the help of financial experts to guide them on their journey. With growing wealth and a desire for security, many young people are turning to wealth advisors and managers to help them make smart investment decisions.
Young Kenyans are on the hunt for the best investment options and are seeking the help of financial experts to guide them on their journey. With growing wealth and a desire for security, many young people are turning to wealth advisors and managers to help them make smart investment decisions.
  • The demand for wealth managers and consultants is due to growing concern about inflation, uncertainty in the global economy, and the threat of recession.
  • According to the Standard Chartered Wealth Expectancy Report 2022, 63% of young investors globally (ages 18-35) use professional wealth managers.
  • Family wealth consultants are also becoming popular among young Kenyans to ensure a successful succession of wealth.

Young Kenyans are on the hunt for the best investment options and are seeking the help of financial experts to guide them on their journey. With growing wealth and a desire for security, many young people are turning to wealth advisors and managers to help them make smart investment decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gone are the days when only large institutions sought out these professionals. Today, it’s become common for young investors and wealthy heirs to seek out their services. This trend is a result of a growing market for wealth management and a need to minimise portfolio risk.

According to the Standard Chartered Wealth Expectancy Report 2022, 35% of Kenyan investors use professional wealth managers, while 63% of young investors globally (ages 18-35) use them. The report also shows that younger investors are more likely to use professional wealth managers compared to older investors. This shift towards wealth management is also seeing asset managers such as banks and fund managers enter the space, offering personalised portfolios that are tailored to the unique needs of each individual investor.

The demand for wealth managers and consultants comes at a time when young Kenyans are concerned about inflation, uncertainty in the global economy, and the threat of recession. With proper wealth management, they hope to secure their financial future, prioritise their retirement savings, and provide for their children’s education and future.

Family wealth consultants are also becoming increasingly popular among young Kenyans. Many business owners and parents are seeking their help to ensure a successful succession of wealth and to prevent disputes among family members. These consultants help families develop healthy relationships and work together to sustain their wealth for future generations.

The newly wealthy Kenyans seek to grow and sustain their wealth, make their family work when wealth is involved, and ensure their family enterprise will take care of their families when they pass away. With proper wealth management, they hope to save for retirement, prioritise their children's education and future, maintain their lifestyle and health, and ensure steady cash flows.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Oil rig

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas