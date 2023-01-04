ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN

Chinedu Okafor
Tanzania
  • Business Insider and the Africa Collective initiative it supports present the best travel destinations in Africa for 2023 according to CNN.
  • Tourism sectors all across the world are projected to bounce back hugely in 2023. 
  • The original list contains 23 destinations with only 4 African countries making it to the list.

It’s now officially 3 years since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy, and put a lot of industries on hold, but slowly and surely economic activities have since resumed, and are quickly reaching levels that the world was accustomed to.

Amongst these affected industries was travel and tourism, which was the worst hit. Domestic and international travel restrictions defined the global lockdown, and even after 2 years since the pandemic was declared over, countries like China were still hesitant to ease up on travel restrictions.

Fortunately, the past few months have seen the rectification of this issue as China eased up its travel restrictions, being one of the last countries to do so.

With eased access to foreign countries, tourism sectors across the world can start returning to peak pre-pandemic form.

In light of this, the US-based news agency, CNN, released a report listing the 23 best tourist destinations for the year 2023.

“International tourism was expected to reach 65% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, with some areas recently reaching levels closer to 80% or 90% of their 2019 arrivals. And experts are cautiously optimistic about a continued travel rebound.” An extract from the report stated.

CNN also noted that now would be the best time to book these trips as prices are expected to skyrocket once tourism begins to heat up.

The CNN list details 23 countries to visit in 2023 based on its tourism sector, specific reasons to visit said countries, and specific locations to see if you choose to travel to any of these destinations.

Below are the 4 African destinations that made the list

Rwanda: This country is on CNN’s list based on the opening of its new hotel, Sextantio Rwanda. This hotel is touted to be the first project outside Italy for Daniele Kihlgren, whose part-hotel, part-living history projects keep local tradition alive. The hotel is an exciting wildlife adventure complete with a 1,000-square-mile lake, Volcanoes National Park, numerous exotic animals, and fun-activities tailor-made for a natural experience. Also, there is the 4,500-square-meter Ellen DeGeneres Campus which opened in 2022 via the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Its visitor center includes exhibits, virtual reality gorilla encounters' and nature trails. Rwanda is also home to some of the most exotic wildlife in Africa.

Landscape-of-the-Virunga-Mountains-in-Rwanda
Landscape-of-the-Virunga-Mountains-in-Rwanda Google

Tanzania: Tanzania has been one of Africa’s prime tourist destinations for years now for a slew of reasons, its wildlife, hospitality, its security, etc, and it is for these very reasons that CNN has this country as one of its 23 tourist destinations for 2023. With sights like Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, UNESCO world heritage site Serengeti National Park, and the Zanzibar Archipelago, among its many highlights, it's easy to see why this country is on the list. Also like Rwanda, Tanzania’s Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is making its Africa debut with the opening of its Dar es Salaam Oyster Bay property later this year.

Tanzania Serengeti
Tanzania Serengeti Google

Egypt Cairo: It’s hardly any surprise that this country is on this list, owing to its magnificent sites like the pyramids of Giza, historic Islamic architecture, and rich blend of history and cross-continental cultures, but CNN has Egypt on this list for additional reasons. Egypt is expected to complete the construction of the GEM museum, the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, costing around $1 billion and holding the entire King Tut collection.

Cairo Museum
Cairo Museum Google

Uganda: Uganda is easily one of the friendliest countries in Africa, not just from the hospitality of its people but also its serene and awe-inspiring wildlife conservation centers. Uganda, according to CNN presents an emphatic opportunity for adventures owing to scenes like the expansive shores of Lake Victoria, the snowy Rwenzori Mountains, treks through the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, the craters of the Virunga volcano chain, the Ugandan 1,600-kilometer unpaved 22-stage Cycling Trail, and whitewater rafting along the Victoria Nile, amongst others. Not to mention the region's local cuisine.

Ugandan village in the mountains at sunset
Ugandan village in the mountains at sunset Google

--

**This post forms part of the Africa Collective initiative, for which Business Insider Africa is the lead media partner. Learn more about the initiative here.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

