Global engineering talent outsourcing firm, Andela launches new platform to power the future of customized work

According to the CEO Jeremy Johnson, Andela’s clients can now choose their level of service - their existing white-glove hands-on supported approach or rapid self-service through their new platform. Jeremy explained that the company’s new platform uses data-driven technology and algorithms to make smart match recommendations, instantly. With no lengthy contract periods or unnecessary calls with sales teams, the platform cuts down the time it takes for hiring managers and recruiters to move through the hiring lifecycle. Instead, it focuses on presenting quality talent immediately.

“Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have changed every aspect of our lives — from how we shop to how we consume culture and everything in between. As a result, personalization has become a basic expectation,” said Jeremy Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Andela. “This is why we’ve built our new platform — to help talent find jobs that match more than just their technical skills. Instead, we help them find careers that match their lives. This works well for recruiters, too. Instead of wasting time sifting through resumes and screening calls, our platform identifies talent that fits their exact needs, helping companies find top talent in less than two weeks, and often in just two to three days.”