The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghana's Cedi set for a huge comeback following the IMF’s $3 Billion bailout

Chinedu Okafor
Ghana cedi
Ghana cedi
  • IMF approval of a $3 billion loan to Ghana is expected to bring economic stability and aid in strengthening the country's finances. 
  • Ghana's currency, the Cedi, is projected to advance by an estimated 5.3% following the IMF loan, showcasing one of the largest gains among global currencies. 
  • Ghana aims to offset $10 billion of its external debt by 2026, with the immediate payout of $600 million from the IMF loan marking a significant step toward recovery.

The Ghanaian currency is projected to bounce back in a huge way, following the International Monetary Fund’s approval of a $3 billion loan to the gold coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Cedi’s performance in the last year has been nothing short of a pendulum swing. Its aggressive shift from best-performing currency globally to worst-performing in quick successions demonstrated just how volatile the country’s economy had become.

But the planned initiatives of the Ghanaian administration with the new IMF loan are expected to bring about the much-needed economic stability that has eluded the country in recent months. The Ghanaian currency is prime to end the month with an estimated 5.3% advance, the 4th largest of the 150 currencies tracked by American media agency, Bloomberg.

Furthermore, it seems probable that the aid provided by the IMF would assist the country in strengthening its finances and progressing toward regaining access to international markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion, three-year loan package for Ghana on May 17. This allowed for an immediate payout of about $600 million and may have offered a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in a generation.

Shortly after, Ghana relayed its ambitious plan to offset $10 billion of its entire external debt by 2026. This $600 million immediate reimbursement is following Ghana's persistent pursuit of the $3 billion loan from the IMF since 2022, to which the IMF had been hesitant owing to their uncertainty of Ghana’s ability to restructure its debt.

Ghana's attempt to recover economically from one of the biggest economic crises the country has seen in decades was hampered by this back-and-forth between the West African gold coast and the international lender. The Cedi, the currency of Ghana, had the poorest performance of any currency in the world, and inflation there reached its highest levels seen in over 2 decades.

While the public objected, arguing that the country doesn't need any more debt, the country's leadership was adamant that the $ 3 billion IMF loan would assist alleviate this situation during this turbulent time.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500