F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report

Victor Oluwole
  • F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have surged by 68% from 2015 to 2022.
  • Despite improvements in visa processing, African students face 53% higher denial rates compared to other regions.
  • The report calls for urgent policy reforms to ensure equitable access to U.S. education for African students.

An alarming trend emerges as a new report by the Presidents' Alliance and Shorelight reveals a steep surge in F-1 visa denials, disproportionately affecting African scholars seeking educational opportunities in the United States.

Titled "Closing Doors: F-1 Visa Denials Skyrocket for African Scholars," the report shines a spotlight on the formidable challenges faced by aspiring students from Africa navigating the complex visa application process.

Analysing visa adjudication trends from 2015 to 2022, the report shows that in 2015, higher rates of F-1 visa denials were concentrated in Africa, with South Africa being the sole exception.

However, as of 2022, the denials have pervaded students from across the Global South, sparing only a few countries.

READ: Top 10 destinations for Sub-Saharan African students: Where to study abroad

Despite commendable improvements in visa processing under the current [Biden] Administration, the rate of visa denials for African countries remains disproportionately high, with African students experiencing a 53% higher denial rate compared to other regions.

Jill Welch, Senior Policy Advisor at the Presidents' Alliance, expressed deep concern over the disheartening findings, stating, "The data underscores the uphill battle African students face in gaining access to education in the U.S. We must take concerted action to address these underlying issues and ensure that deserving students are not denied life-changing opportunities."

Rajika Bhandari, Senior Advisor at the Presidents' Alliance, stresses the urgency to act, saying, "A visa denial should never stand in the way of qualified students pursuing a U.S. educational degree. Addressing these disparities requires prompt policy reforms and an inclusive approach, ensuring Africa's brightest minds have equal access to global educational opportunities."

As the demand for international education escalates across the African continent, the inability to secure visas for U.S. study not only stifles the dreams of talented students but also leads to a loss of Africa's share of international students to competing global destinations.

The Closing Doors report serves as an eye-opening call to action, urging policymakers to prioritise equitable access to quality education for African students, realising their dreams of studying in the United States.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

