F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report

Titled "Closing Doors: F-1 Visa Denials Skyrocket for African Scholars," the report shines a spotlight on the formidable challenges faced by aspiring students from Africa navigating the complex visa application process.

Analysing visa adjudication trends from 2015 to 2022, the report shows that in 2015, higher rates of F-1 visa denials were concentrated in Africa, with South Africa being the sole exception.

However, as of 2022, the denials have pervaded students from across the Global South, sparing only a few countries.

Despite commendable improvements in visa processing under the current [Biden] Administration, the rate of visa denials for African countries remains disproportionately high, with African students experiencing a 53% higher denial rate compared to other regions.

Jill Welch, Senior Policy Advisor at the Presidents' Alliance, expressed deep concern over the disheartening findings, stating, "The data underscores the uphill battle African students face in gaining access to education in the U.S. We must take concerted action to address these underlying issues and ensure that deserving students are not denied life-changing opportunities."

Rajika Bhandari, Senior Advisor at the Presidents' Alliance, stresses the urgency to act, saying, "A visa denial should never stand in the way of qualified students pursuing a U.S. educational degree. Addressing these disparities requires prompt policy reforms and an inclusive approach, ensuring Africa's brightest minds have equal access to global educational opportunities."

As the demand for international education escalates across the African continent, the inability to secure visas for U.S. study not only stifles the dreams of talented students but also leads to a loss of Africa's share of international students to competing global destinations.

